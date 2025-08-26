Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Protean eGov soars 11% on order win; stock up 27% in nine sessions

Protean eGov soars 11% on order win; stock up 27% in nine sessions

Protean eGov shares rose 11 per cent after it won an order worth ₹1,160 crore from the Unique Identification Authority of India

trading

Protean eGov share price today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. rallied over 11 per cent on Tuesday after the company landed an order worth ₹1,160 crore from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), New Delhi.
 
The IT-enabled services' stock rose as much as 11.68 per cent during the day to ₹915 per share, the biggest intraday rally since August 20 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 9.9 per cent higher at ₹900 apiece, compared to a 0.77 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:42 AM. 
 
Shares of the company are up over 27 per cent from their August lows as the stock rose 16 per cent on August 20. The stock currently trades at 71 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen by over 41 per cent from its listing price on February 6 this year. Protean eGov has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,702.26 crore.  
 

Protean eGov wins ₹1,160 crore order 

The company secured a work order worth around ₹1,160 crore (exclusive of taxes) from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), New Delhi, according to an exchange filing. The mandate involves establishing and operating District Level Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) across 188 districts in India. 

Also Read

Patel Retail IPO listing

Solid listing! Patel Retail shares list at 20% premium on BSE, 18% on NSE

vikram solar share listing

Vikram Solar IPO post tepid debut; shares list at 2% premium on bourses

dividend stocks today

Looking for dividends? Keep an eye on these 13 stocks today; full list here

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 26: Tata Motors, Paytm, ONGC, Sai Life Sciences

Emami

Emami shares trade lower for third straight day; slips 8% on heavy volumes

 
These centres will provide appointment-based and walk-in Aadhaar enrolment, update, and other related services, the statement said. The project, which falls under the outsourcing delivery of public services, is to be executed over six years.
 
Protean clarified that the order was awarded by a domestic entity, and neither the company’s promoters nor group companies have any interest in UIDAI. The contract does not fall under related-party transactions.
 
Protean eGov is an Indian technology company focused on providing digital solutions for e-governance and enhancing public sector services. It offers a wide range of services, including e-taxation, digital identity management, online payments, and data management for government entities. Protean is involved in building secure, scalable digital infrastructures that streamline government operations and improve citizen engagement.  

Protean eGov Q1 results 

The company reported a 13.09 per cent rise in net profit at ₹23.85 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹21.09 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 7.28 per cent to ₹210.84 crore from ₹196.54 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Expenses for the quarter declined 2.2 per cent sequentially but rose 9.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Net profit grew 23.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 13.1 per cent Y-o-Y.
 

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: US tariff pressure mounts on D-St; Sensex sinks 650 pts, Nifty tests 24,750

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee slides for fifth straight session on tariff woes; opens at 87.72/$

Telecom tower

Emkay on telecom: Sell Vodafone Idea, Reduce Bharti Airtel, Buy Indus Tower

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Aug 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi?

IPO

Vikran Engineering IPO opens: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex Domestic markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon