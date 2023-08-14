PVR Inox gains 3% on highest-ever weekend footfalls, box-office collection

Also Read We will bounce back, it is a matter of two quarters: PVR Inox's Ajay Bijli Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox PVR Inox March-quarter consolidated net loss widens to Rs 333 crore Inox Wind Energy, Inox Wind surge up to 11% on heavy volumes Inox Wind Energy soars 19% on board's nod for merger with Inox Wind National Alumimiun slips over 4% after Q1 net plunges 40% Adani Group shares under pressure; Adani Ports, AEL slip up to 5% Stocks to Watch on Aug 14: Adani Ports, Nykaa, Raymond, PSU Banks, Biocon Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 300 pts; TVS Supply IPO sails through Nifty Bank: A close below 43,700 will trigger fresh round of selling

Shares of PVR Inox hit a six-month high of Rs 1,687.10, on gaining 3 per cent in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company said it achieved the feat of highest-ever admissions and box office in a single day across its circuit on August 13, 2023. The largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India said it has entertained ~1.28 million guests and earned gross box office revenue of around Rs 39.5 crore.Currently, PVR Inox quotes at its highest level since February 2023. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.50 per cent at 65,017 at 10:15 AM.The weekend of 11-13th Aug’23 was also the biggest weekend ever in company’s history. The company welcomed ~3.36 million guests at cinemas and earned gross box office revenue of ~ Rs 100 plus crore during the weekend.These feats were achieved on the back of solid box office performances from the stellar content released last week including ‘Gadar 2’ (Hindi), ‘Jailer’ (Tamil) & ‘OMG2’ (Hindi) and continued success of content released in earlier weeks including ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ (Hindi) and ‘Oppenheimer’ (English) which continued their steady performance.This record setting result validates that consumer enthusiasm for experiencing films in an immersive, larger than life, cinematic environment is as strong as ever, PVR Inox said.With today’s gain, the market price of PVR Inox has rallied 26 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 1,336.50 touched on May 17, 2023. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,068 on August 12, 2022.After the recent success of “Barbenheimer” and MI-7, Bollywood has an interesting pipeline with movies like Jawan and Dream Girl-2 lined up for release in next 2 months. Even regional pipeline is healthy with movies like Bhola Shankar and Salaar gearing up for release in Q2FY24.Though there are concerns over persistent high volatility in Bollywood genre 1) sustenance in KPIs (ATP/SPH up 2 per cent/10 per cent YoY on proforma basis), 2) expected back ended recovery in ad-revenues (a high margin business) and 3) strategy to penetrate deeper in Southern market (a high footfall geography) is expected to aid growth and margins, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said in Q1FY24 result update.