Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65013.22 -309.43
Nifty (-0.61%)
19309.80 -118.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.72%)
37565.30 -270.85
Nifty Smallcap (-0.93%)
5310.40 -50.10
Nifty Bank (-0.86%)
43821.10 -378.00
Heatmap

Adani Group shares under pressure; Adani Ports, AEL slip up to 5%

Securities and Exchange Board of India is set to submit to the Supreme Court its report on the allegations made by US-based Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Group companies were trading on a weak now, down up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the board of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) accepted the resignation of Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as the company's auditor.

Adani Ports has now appointed MSKA & Associates Chartered Accountants, which is one of the top six global audit firms, as the company's new auditor.

Before resigning as auditor of Adani Ports & SEZ, Deloitte had sought an independent external examination of allegations made by American short-seller Hindenburg Research but the company claimed the accusations had no impact on financial statements. The Adani group firm also said its audit committee believed that “the grounds advanced by Deloitte for resignation as statutory auditor were not convincing or sufficient to warrant such a move”. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Also Read

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

Resignation does not absolve Auditor of onus of reporting fraud: NFRA

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Stocks to Watch on Aug 14: Adani Ports, Nykaa, Raymond, PSU Banks, Biocon

Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 300 pts as RIL gains; Adani Ent down 4%

Nifty Bank: A close below 43,700 will trigger fresh round of selling

Street Signs: Nifty teeters on edge, tepid GMP for TVS Supply Chain & more

Rising competition, valuations of paint majors on palette of worry

Meanwhile, the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is set to submit to the Supreme Court its report on the allegations made by US-based Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group. After a plea from the market regulator, the Supreme Court had allowed SEBI time till August 14 to complete the probe.

Several observers are expecting minor, if any, red marks against the Adani Group after an expert panel appointed by India’s top court in May said the SEBI had “drawn a blank” in its investigation into 13 overseas entities alleged to be fronts for Adani companies, the Bloomberg reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Among the individual stocks, Adani Enterprises (AEL) slipped 5 per cent to Rs 2,401 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. Adani Transmission too was down 5 per cent at Rs 791, followed by Adani Ports & SEZ (Rs 771.70), Adani Power (Rs 275.90), Ambuja Cements (Rs 437.90), Adani Wilmar (Rs 371.25) and Adani Green Energy (Rs 940) down between 3 per cent to 4 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.50 per cent at 64,995 at 09:45 AM. 
 


Topics : SEBI Buzzing stocks Adani Group Adani Ports Adani Enterprises Ltd stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesWI vs IND 5th T20 HighlightsStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceMark Zuckerberg | Elon MuskChatGPTAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon