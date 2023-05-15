Stocks to Watch on Monday, May 15: In-line with Asian peers, SGX Nifty is hovering lower in early deals on Monday. At 7:35 AM, it was down around 38 points at 18,286 level.

Elsewhere in Asia, concern over the US debt ceiling and disappointing economic data, along with Thailand's election results, kept investors on edge. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.15 per cent alongside South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq, losing 0.45 per cent and 1.69 per cent, respectively. Japan's Nikkei 225 was, however, up 0.4 per cent.



Here's a list of stocks to watch out today: Back home, wholesale inflation data and Q4 earnings will guide the indices.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission:The two Adani Group companies have announced plans to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore from the market.

While Adani Transmission said its board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore from the stock market, Adani Enterprises said that its board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 12,500 crore via QIP.

Adani Green Energy: The renewable energy company has rescheduled its Board Meeting, that was to be conducted on May 13, to May 24, citing ‘certain exigencies’.

The Board meeting is scheduled to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds.



Q4FY23 earnings: Pfizer, PVR Inox, Kalyan Jewellers India, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Tube Investments of India, Asahi India Glass, Century Plyboards (I), Astral, Cantabil Retail India, Coromandel International, Goodluck India, HIL, Patel Engineering, PCBL, Procter & Gamble Health, SJS Enterprises, Skipper, Subex, Ugro Capital, Uttam Sugar Mills, Vesuvius India. Meanwhile, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Green will exit ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework on Monday.

SpiceJet: After Wilmington Trust SP Services, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing, and Falgu Aviation Leasing, another lessor GY Aviation Lease has approached aviation regulator DGCA for the deregistration of two more Boeing 737-8 aircraft of the airline.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: The company has informed the exchanges that after completion of routine maintenance work, the commercial operations of the Mini Blast Furnace of the company, situated at Hiriyur, Karnataka, have been resumed with effect from May 11, 2023.

Narayana Hrudalaya: The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, to consider and approve audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023; recommendation of dividend for the FY23; proposal to raise money by means of issue of debt securities on private placement basis in one or more tranches.



Birla Corporation: Wholly owned subsidiary RCCPL Pvt. Ltd. acquired limestone mining rights over 889.76 hectares in Katni, Madhya Pradesh in a tripartite agreement with the Madhya Pradesh government and Sanghi Infrastructure, for a consideration of Rs 5,155.49 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam: A Rail Vikas Nigam-SCC Infrastructure joint venture has received the letter of award for a project worth Rs 2,248.94 crore to plan, design and construction of main canal and structures in Rajasthan. RVNL has 51 per cent share in the joint venture.

Vedanta: The company approved capex of $296 million in Cairn Oil and Gas operations. Besides, Sonal Shrivastava has been appointed as the chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2023; Navin Agarwal has been appointed as whole-time director from Aug. 01, 2023 to July 31, 2028; and Priya Agarwal as non-executive director from May 17, 2023 to May 16, 2028.

Hero MotoCorp: India's largest two-wheeler company has announced partnership with Motosport SA for the sale and service of its motorcycles and scooters in Costa Rica.

Result reaction:

Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday, reported an increase of 7.81 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 460.10 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. Its revenue from operations was up 20.57 per cent to Rs 10,594.11 crore during the quarter under review.

Tata Motors: The Tata Group company posted a net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in Q4FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 1,033 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY22, riding on 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenues to Rs 1.059 trillion. The fourth quarter was one of the strongest for the company with consolidated revenues beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1.02 trillion, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) coming in at Rs 1.41 trillion, and a net auto debt reduction of Rs 13,800 crore.



DLF: Realty major DLF, post market hours on Friday, reported a 40 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 570 crore during Q4FY23 vs Rs 405 crore in the year-ago period. Company’s revenue from operations was down by 5.9 per cent and stood at Rs 1,456.06 crore in Q4 FY23. The fourth quarter was one of the strongest for the company with consolidated revenues beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1.02 trillion, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) coming in at Rs 1.41 trillion, and a net auto debt reduction of Rs 13,800 crore.

Dish TV: Direct-to-home firm Dish TV India Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,720.62 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, mainly on account of impairments and deferred tax liability. Its revenue from the operation was down 21.45 per cent to Rs 504.82 crore.

Affle (India): The company has reported total income of Rs 373.34 crore during Q4FY23, up 8.4 per cent as compared to Rs 344.39 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. The company's net profit, on the other hand, slipped around 9 per cent on year to Rs 62.40 crore during the period under review.

Sonata Software: The IT company posted 3.3 per cent sequential dip in net profit Rs 113.8 crore as against PAT of Rs 117.7 crore in the December 2022 quarter. Moreover, the consolidated revenue came in at Rs 1,913.5 crore, down 15.4 per cent QoQ, from Rs 2,260.8 crore.



Navin Fluorine: The chemical company has reported a 81.4 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 136.4 crore as against Rs 75.2 crore last year. The revenue for the period under review rose 70.5 per cen, while Ebitda came in at Rs 201.8 crore.

Sonata Software: The IT company posted 3.3 per cent sequential dip in net profit Rs 113.8 crore as against PAT of Rs 117.7 crore in the December 2022 quarter. Moreover, the consolidated revenue came in at Rs 1,913.5 crore, down 15.4 per cent QoQ, from Rs 2,260.8 crore.

Navin Fluorine: The chemical company has reported a 81.4 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 136.4 crore as against Rs 75.2 crore last year. The revenue for the period under review rose 70.5 per cen, while Ebitda came in at Rs 201.8 crore.

Colgate Palmolive India: The oral care products maker has recorded a 2.3 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 316.2 crore for March FY23 quarter impacted by higher tax cost and exceptional loss. However, revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 3.8 per cent to Rs 1,350.63 crore compared to year-ago period.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing company has reported a nine-year high quarterly standalone profit at Rs 3,223 crore for quarter ended March FY23, growing 80 per cent over a year-ago period, driven by healthy operating performance. Revenue for the quarter (including excise duty) stood at Rs 1.14 trillion, registering growth of 8.7 per cent over the corresponding period of previous year.

Separately, the company said it will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary to consolidate all green and emerging business opportunities under one umbrella.