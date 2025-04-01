Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / RailTel Corporation rises 2% on winning Rs 163-crore deal; key details here

RailTel Corporation rises 2% on winning Rs 163-crore deal; key details here

The rise in the RailTel share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 163 crore from Ircon International

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RailTel share price: State-owned RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) shares advanced up to 1.85 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 308.30 per share, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. 
 
The rise in the RailTel share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 163 crore from Ircon International.
 
In an exchange filing, RailTel said, “This is to inform you that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the work order from Ircon International Limited for works amounting to Rs 1,62,58,96,785 (including tax).”
 
Under the terms of the order, RailTel will work towards integrated tunnel communication including Railway General Telecommunication arrangement in Sivok - Rangpo New BG Rail Line project of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway.  ALSO READ | Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1250 pts to 76,170; Nifty at 23,200
 
 
The order needs to be completed by March 28, 2026, RailTel said in a statement.

Also Read

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea soars 20% on Govt aid; stock a 'high risk' play, say analysts

Only 12 of 82 approved applicants, or nearly 15 per cent, under the production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile and auto component industry (PLI-Auto) have achieved the mandated 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) target, according to

Auto stocks outshine in weak market; Nifty Auto up 1%, Bajaj Auto, M&M 2%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Tejas Networks gains 8% on receiving over Rs 189-crore under PLI scheme

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Kalpataru Projects shares up on orders worth Rs 621-cr; pops 16% in 1 month

drugs, pharma

Morepen Labs rises 4% after China approves anti-allergy API export

 

RailTel Q3 results

 
RailTel Corporation’s net profit increased 4.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 65 crore in Q3FY25, as against Rs 62.1 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q3FY24). Revenue from operations jumped 14.8 per cent Y-o-Y, to Rs 767.6 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 668.4 crore in Q3FY24.
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 121 crore, compared to Rs 129.7 crore in the same period last year. Consequently, Ebitda margin squeezed to 15.8 per cent in Q3FY25, from 19.4 per cent in Q3FY24.
 

About RailTel 

 
RailTel Corporation of India, founded in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a crucial role in modernising India’s railway communication systems and providing broadband services across the country. 
 
The company’s primary services include broadband connectivity to urban and rural areas, offering mission-critical communication solutions like video surveillance and e-office services, and providing Wi-Fi and on-demand content at major railway stations. It also focuses on network modernisation to improve train operations and administration, ensuring the smooth functioning of the railway system.  ALSO READ | Nifty down 1%, Sensex slides 1200 pts: Why are stock markets falling today?
 
Additionally, RailTel has been instrumental in various large-scale government projects such as Bharat Net, the National Knowledge Network, and optical fiber connectivity initiatives in the North East. RailTel was formed through the Railway Budget of 2000, with the goal of leveraging the existing telecom assets and the Right of Way (ROW) of Indian Railways to contribute to the National Telecom Policy of 1999. 
 
Last checked, the market capitalisation of RailTel stood at Rs 9,637.78. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
At 12:00 noon, RailTel share price was trading 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 301. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.64 per cent lower at 76,141.70 levels.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1250 pts to 76,170; Nifty at 23,200; financials drag

NSE

Nifty down 1%, Sensex slides 1200 pts: Why are stock markets falling today?

The IAF and the army have together projected a requirement for 162 LCHs

HAL shares fly 8% on bagging largest-ever defence deal; UBS lifts target

deal contract

Aditya Birla Real Estate up 3% on divesting paper unit for Rs 3,498-crore

Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages gain 2% after signing multiple share purchase agreements

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Indian stock markets Railtel Corporation of India stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon