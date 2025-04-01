Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tejas Networks up 8% on receiving over Rs 189-cr from govt under PLI scheme

Tejas Networks up 8% on receiving over Rs 189-cr from govt under PLI scheme

The rise in the Tejas Networks share came after the company said it received over Rs 189 crore from the government under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom & networking products

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tejas Networks share price: Telecom equipment company Tejas Networks shares were in demand on Tuesday, March 1, 2025, as the scrip rallied 7.16 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 814.40 per share. 
 
The rise in the Tejas Networks share came after the company said it received over Rs 189 crore from the government under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products.
 
In an exchange filing, Tejas Networks said, “We would like to inform you that Tejas Networks on March 29, 2025 received an amount of Rs.189.1657 crore from the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, New Delhi under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products.”
 
 
The amount received is the first tranche, amounting to 85 per cent, of the incentive for the first two quarters of FY 2024-2025, and the balance amount is expected to be released subsequently in accordance with the Production Linked Incentive Scheme Guidelines, Tejas Networks revealed, in a statement.   ALSO READ | STOCK MARKET CRASH UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

About Tejas Networks 

 
Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, designs, manufactures, and sells advanced telecommunications equipment. 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

PG Electroplast up 5% on approval for ₹30-cr incentive under PLI scheme

deal contract

Aditya Birla Real Estate up 3% on divesting paper unit for Rs 3,498-crore

Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages gain 2% after signing multiple share purchase agreements

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Rites up 3% on bagging order from Oil India; Infomerics reaffirms rating

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price gains 3%; What's boosting rally?

 
The company specialises in a wide range of products, including wireless solutions (4G/5G), optical transmission (DWDM, OTN), and packet switching (Ethernet, IP/MPLS). Serving more than 75 countries, 
 
Tejas Networks caters to telecommunications service providers, utilities, defense, and government entities, offering solutions such as FTTX, optical transport, routers, switches, and 4G/5G RAN.  ALSO READ | Aditya Birla Real Estate up 3% on divesting paper unit for Rs 3,498-crore
 
Tejas Networks also offers network management solutions and turnkey deployment services, collaborating with industry leaders like Telecom Egypt and NEC Corp. 
 
The market capitalisation of Tejas Networks is Rs 14,335 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.
 
The 52-week high of Tejas Networks share is Rs 1,495.10 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 647.
 
At 11:00 AM, Tejas Networks share price was trading 6.98 per cent higher at Rs 813. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.08 per cent lower at 76,579 levels.
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1,200 pts from day's high to 76,260; Nifty at 23,250

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea soars 10% on Govt aid; stock a 'high risk' play, say analysts

The IAF and the army have together projected a requirement for 162 LCHs

HAL shares fly 8% on bagging largest-ever defence deal; UBS lifts target

share market, trading

Desco Infratech makes positive debut; shares list at ₹160 on BSE SME

ipo market listing share market

Pace Digitek files DRHP with Sebi for ₹900 crore IPO; check key details

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Tejas Networks Indian stock exchanges stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50 Share price share market Indian equities Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon