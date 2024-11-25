Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these 2 stocks on Nov 25

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these 2 stocks on Nov 25

Bhosale recommends one auto stock and one fertiliser stock to buy today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NSE Scrip – ASHOKLEY
View -   Bullish
Last Close – 223.96
 
Ashok Leyland has seen a decent correction from its peak of 262 towards the 200 DSMA on the daily charts. Though in the last couple of trading weeks, the counter has started gaining traction from its long-term moving average and has gradually emerged above 20 DEMA. 
 
Additionally, the counter is on the verge of an ‘Inverted H&S’ pattern breakout on the daily time frame, suggesting a bullish outlook. 
 
On the technical parameters, the MACD indicator showcases a reversal from the lower zone, adding to the bullish quotient.
 
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Ashok Leyland around Rs 220 | Stop Loss: Rs 208 | Target: Rs 240

More From This Section

PremiumGift city

Domestic mutual funds hold the match to GIFT IFSC's listing fire

Premiumsebi

Street signs: Sebi's tougher rules for MIIs, mkts settle into neutral gear

fund

India-dedicated fund outflows hit largest since June 2022: Elara Capital

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPI selling spree continues in Nov at Rs 26,533 cr, pace of outflow slows

HDFC Bank, HDFC

Mcap of 8 of 10 most-valued firms jump Rs 1.55 trn; HDFC Bank, TCS sparkle

 
NSE Scrip – COROMANDEL
View -   Bullish
Last Close – 1806.45
 
Coromandel International has witnessed a fresh breakout on all time frame charts on the back of notable trading volumes. The stock has witnessed a rounding formation, taking support from its 100 DEMA
before entering uncharted territory, showcasing a time-wise correction, and aligning technical parameters to favorable conditions. 
 
The technical structure seems poised to continue a bullish trend
and is highly likely to extend its rally into uncharted territory in the near future. 
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Coromandel International around Rs 1,800-Rs 1,790 | Stop loss: Rs 1,725 | Target: Rs 1,930  (This article is by Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

Also Read

stock market

Nifty poised for recovery, Midcap Select awaiting breakout: Ravi Nathani

silver trading silver investment

Silver is poised to trade with positive bias in near-term: Sharekhan

stock market

Ravi Nathani says Nifty FMCG still correcting, Pharma showing bearish trend

Oil india

How to trade Brent crude oil today; Mohammed Imran of Sharekhan decodes

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Ravi Nathani suggests trading strategy for Nifty Bank, Financial Services

Topics : Stock calls stocks technical analysis technical analysis Market technicals Stocks to buy MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon