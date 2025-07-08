Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Navin Fluorine shares rise 3% on launching QIP to raise ₹750 crore

Navin Fluorine shares rise 3% on launching QIP to raise ₹750 crore

Navin Fluorine shares rose over 3 per cent after the company announced the launch of its QIP to raise ₹750 crore

Navin Fluorine shares rose 3 per cent on Tuesday

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise ₹750 crore.
 
The specialty chemicals maker's stock rose as much as 3.33 per cent during the day to ₹5,049 per share, the biggest intraday rise since July 1 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.3 per cent higher at ₹4,947 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:37 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have recovered over 16 per cent from their May lows and currently trade at 3.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 52 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Navin Fluorine has a total market capitalisation of ₹24,546.68 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Navin Fluorine launches QIP to raise ₹750 crore

The company on Monday announced the launch of its QIP issue, with the floor price set at ₹4,798.28 per equity share, according to an exchange filing. The company had earlier said it would raise 750 crore via share sale to institutions. 
 
In a regulatory filing, the company said its board, at a meeting held on July 7, 2025, approved and authorised the opening of the proposed issue. It also adopted the preliminary placement document and application form in connection with the fundraising. 

Navin Fluorine Q4 FY25 result update

Navin Fluorine reported a revenue from operations of ₹700.94 crore in Q4 FY25, up 16.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹601.95 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 62.4 per cent to ₹178.71 crore compared to ₹110.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Ebitda margin improved 721 basis points (bps) to 25.5 per cent from 18.3 per cent. The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹94.98 crore, up 35 per cent from ₹70.38 crore in the year-ago period.   ALSO READ: Nectar Lifesciences hits 52-week low; why are investors dumping stock?

About Navin Flourine 

Established in 1967, Navin Fluorine International is one of the largest speciality fluorochemical manufacturers in India. It is primarily engaged in the production of refrigeration gases, inorganic fluorides, speciality organofluorines and offers contract research and manufacturing services. 
 
The company's portfolio includes more than 50 fluorinated compounds with manufacturing facilities in  Surat and Dahej in Gujarat and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh. 

