Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Siemens Energy gains 3%, hits new high on healthy March quarter results

Siemens Energy gains 3%, hits new high on healthy March quarter results

Going forward, Siemens Energy is placed to benefit from energy transition tailwinds in India and a healthy order book.

Siemens Energy

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Siemens Energy India share price

 
Shares of Siemens Energy India hit a new high of ₹3,105.95, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the company reported a healthy earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q2FY25).
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of this heavy electrical equipment company has rallied 7 per cent. It has recovered 23 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,529 touched on June 24, 2025. The company made its stock market debut on June 19, 2025.
 
Siemens Energy India is demerged from Siemens focuses on Transmission and Distribution (T&D) as well as small-sized turbines. Siemens group follows September as its year-end. The shareholders of Siemens received 1 share of Siemens Energy India for each 1 share held in Siemens.
 
 
Siemens Energy India will provide solutions across the entire energy value chain - from power and heat generation, transmission to storage through a portfolio that includes conventional and renewable energy technology such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen as well as power generators and transformers.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Siemens Energy India Q2FY25 result

 
Siemens Energy India reported better-than-expected analysts estimates. The comparable numbers for the previous period are not available. Revenue growth improved 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) at ₹1,880 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin stood strong at 19.1 per cent for the quarter, driven by strong margins in the power transmission segment.  Margins were soft in the power generation segment. EBITDA margin has been continuously improving for the company for the past two quarters even after adjusting one-off items. 

Also Read

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Krsnaa Diagnostics rises 6% in trade; what's driving investor interest?

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra secures ₹740 crore Kolkata port project, shares jump 2%

trading, markets

Navin Fluorine shares rise 3% on launching QIP to raise ₹750 crore

PremiumTitan

Titan shares tumble 5% as Q1 update disappoints street; Should you buy?

PremiumTextile industry, Tiruppur

Gokaldas, Vardhman, Siyaram rally up to 8%. What's driving textile stocks?

 

Brokerages view on Siemens Energy India

 
Based on 1HFY25 performance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said they raised estimates by 13 per cent/6 per cent/8 per cent for FY25E/FY26E/FY27E to bake in improved execution and margin in the power transmission segment. 
 
The brokerage firm expects Siemens Energy India to continue to benefit from a strong addressable market in T&D as well as its planned capacity expansion in the transmission segment. Accordingly, MOFSL said they estimate a CAGR of 27 per cent/29 per cent in revenue/PAT over FY25-27.  The brokerage firm retained its 'BUY' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹3,300 (from ₹3,000), based on 60x September 2027E EPS.
 
Analysts expect Siemens Energy India’s Power Transmission segment to grow much faster, as it is well-placed to benefit from planned investments of ₹ 3 trillion in T&D over FY25-30, primarily in HV lines of 400kV and 765kV, given their crucial role in inter-state transmission lines. Siemens is among the few players with a presence in high voltage lines up to 765kV and is, hence, expected to benefit from planned investments.
 
Going forward, Siemens Energy is placed to benefit from energy transition tailwinds in India and a healthy order book. However, the power generation business margins have declined and will be a drag on the overall company’s growth, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 

More From This Section

mutual fund

Promoter stakes fall to 37% in FY25 as MFs, retail drive free float rise

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty subdued; broader market indices slip; Titan falls 5%

ipo market listing share market

Glen Industries IPO opens for bidding; subscribed 21%, GMP up 25%

PremiumFMCG

ITC vs HUL vs Dabur: Which is the best bet among these FMCG major shares?

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Nectar Lifesciences hits 52-week low; why are investors dumping stock?

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Stock Analysis Siemens India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend Stock TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon