Raymond Lifestyle plunges 8%, at new low on weak Q2 operational performance

Q2 earnings impact: Total income was down 6.2% to Rs 1,735 crore, due to subdued demand and logistics delays in Garmenting business.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Shares of Raymond Lifestyle (RLL) hit a new low of Rs 2,021, falling 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise strong market after the company reported a weak operational performance for the second quarter ended September (Q2FY25), with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) down 21 per cent at Rs 242 crore. Margin contracted 270bp year-on-year (YoY) to 13.9 per cent from 16.6 per cent in Q2FY24.
 
The company’s profit before tax declined 44.8 per cent YoY at Rs 112 crore. Total income decreased 6.2 per cent to Rs 1,735 crore from Rs 1,849 crore, due to subdued demand and logistics delays in Garmenting business.
 
 
RLL had weak performance during the quarter amidst subdued demand, weaker consumer sentiment and higher inflationary pressures. Lower offtake due to ‘Shraadh’ in September and muted consumer demand, the company said.
 
At 11:24 am; the stock of the apparel firm was quoting 7.5 per cent lower at Rs 2,036, as compared to 0.59 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. With today’s decline, it has corrected 35 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 3,100 hit on its listing day i.e. September 5, 2024.
 
Pure-play Lifestyle company from the House of Raymond: RLL, formed as a demerger from Raymond, has a strong presence in men’s wear (with 65 per cent share in worsted suiting). RLL’s portfolio includes branded textiles (B2B and B2C) and several apparel brands (such as Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Ethnix by Raymond) that cater to formal, casual and ethnic wear. With a strong brand affinity and wide distribution network, RLL has 5 per cent share in men’s wedding wear industry.
 
Raymond spun off its lifestyle division earlier this year to simplify its group structure, attract more investors and help the carved-out entity access more capital.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

