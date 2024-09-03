Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Raymond up 9% on confirming demerger and listing of lifestyle, realty biz

Raymond up 9% on confirming demerger and listing of lifestyle, realty biz

Raymond will demerge into three entities--Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle and Raymond Realty

Raymond, shop, Raymond company

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Raymond gained 8.6 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 2180.85 on the BSE on Tuesday after the fabric and fashion retailer confirmed the news of the separate demerger and listings of its realty and lifestyle businesses.

As of 3:22 PM, shares of Raymond had risen 5.15 per cent or Rs 103.45 to Rs 2,111.4. The market capitalisation of the company at around the same time stood at Rs 14,063.7 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Raymond Limited has demerged its lifestyle business to Raymond Lifestyle Limited (RLL) through a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and as per the said Scheme shares of RLL are expected to be listed soon," the company's exchange filing read.

It added that the company's board of directors has approved the scheme of arrangement for the demerger of its realty business to Raymond Realty Limited (RRL), and the demerged entity will be listed on stock exchanges. A timeline for its listing has not yet been disclosed by the company.

That apart, the demerger of the group's lifestyle business was completed on June 30, 2024, the company said, while adding that Raymond Lifestyle's listing is expected to happen in the second quarter of this year.

During the quarter that ended on June 30, 2023, a scheme of demerger for the lifestyle business of Raymond into Raymond Lifestyle was approved by the company's board.

Once the demerger and listing of the three entities is completed, there will be three listed companies in the Raymond Group, that is Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle and Raymond Realty.

More From This Section

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty climb marginally; Broader markets up, metal, O&G drag

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Cong seeks more clarity from ICICI Bank, Madhabi Buch on retiral payouts

Kitex Garments, clothes, textile

Kitex Garments hits over 7-yr high on strong outlook; zooms 90% in 1 month

share market stock market trading

Hindustan Composites to acquire stake in Swiggy; stock gains 8.6%

Zee

SAT adjourns hearing on Zee's plea against Sebi on fund diversion matter


Raymond Q1FY25

Raymond reported a 26.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 57.04 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 45.02 crore from continuing operations in the same quarter last fiscal, according to the company's regulatory filings.

Revenue from continuing operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 937.65 crore, compared to Rs 473.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Raymond Ltd share price history

However, in the past one year, shares of Raymond have shed 0.78 per cent, compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 26.2 per cent during the year. 

Also Read

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Raymond receiving large number of biz inquiries after B'desh crisis: CMD

PremiumGautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

With long-term vision, I aimed at creating 3 separate businesses: Singhania

Raymond, shop, Raymond company

Raymond Lifestyle expands board size to 10 members ahead of listing

job cut layoffs

Retail sector slashes 26,000 jobs due to falling demand, expansion halt

Raymond, shop, Raymond company

Raymond Q1 results: Net profit rises 27% to Rs 57.04 cr from operations

Topics : Raymond Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon