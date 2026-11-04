Wednesday, November 04, 2026 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / RBI forms markets panel with Citi, Morgan Stanley, SBI as members

RBI forms markets panel with Citi, Morgan Stanley, SBI as members

The committee will serve as a forum for discussions on money markets, government securities, foreign exchange markets, related derivatives and market infrastructure

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The committee was ‌announced ​by the Reserve ​Bank of India at its monetary policy review in October (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank has formed a technical consultative committee to engage with ​market participants on policy and operational issues ​amid rapidly evolving financial markets and infrastructure.

The committee, ‌chaired by the deputy governor in charge of financial markets regulation, will serve as a forum for discussions on money markets, government securities, foreign exchange markets, related derivatives and market infrastructure, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Here are some details:

- The committee includes seven external members, including representatives from State Bank of India, ‌Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Citibank India, Clearing Corporation of India and Morgan Stanley India

- Ananth Narayan, a former senior policymaker at India's markets regulator, is also one of the external members

 

Also Read

rupee, Indian rupee, currency

RBI crackdown on rupee bets drives India's dollar hedging to 8-month low

SBI share price target

SBI shares: Strong NII, improving margins drive analysts' optimism after Q2

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

SBI Q2FY27 results: Net profit rose 14% on loan growth, stake sales

C S Setty, Chairman, SBI at the Q2 FY27 Results Press Conference in Mumbai on Tuesday – (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

RBI to meet bank CEOs to review preparedness for ECL rollout: C S Settypremium

Nifty, Sensex, stock market, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 100, IPOs, foreign portfolio investors, FPI flows, closing auction session, CAS, primary market, August market performance

The tide is turning: Smallcap AI winners are now facing a valuation testpremium

- The committee will look at issues related to the functioning, efficiency, liquidity and ​resilience of the money, government securities, foreign exchange and related derivative markets

- ‌It will examine international and domestic developments, financial innovations, and emerging risks that may affect ​Indian ‌markets

- Issues relating to trading, clearing, settlement, reporting and ‌other market infrastructure, including the associated regulatory and operational framework, will also be examined

- The committee was ‌announced ​by the Reserve ​Bank of India at its monetary policy review in October

- Meetings of the committee will be ‌convened at ​least once a quarter 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parag Milk share price

Parag Milk Foods shares surge 13% as firm posts highest-ever revenue in Q2

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 23,800; SMIDs outperform

Bhel

BHEL rallies 6% on securing large project works from Adani Power

Equitas SFB share price

Equitas SFB surges 9% after 19% fall in 4 days as lender names interim CEO

Titan Q2 preview: Brokerages see up to 27% PAT growth, led by jewellery biz

Titan Q2 preview: Brokerages see up to 27% PAT growth, led by jewellery biz

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Market news Citibank Morgan Stanley sbi

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyBharti Airtel Q2 Results PreviewUS midterms 2026HSBC India Services PMISBI Bank ShareBHEL Share PriceGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 12:26 PM IST