RDB Infrastructure gains 5% on inking MoU with Stargen Power; details

RDB Infrastructure gains 5% on inking MoU with Stargen Power; details

At 10:00 AM, RDB Infrastructure share price was trading 4.48 per cent higher at ₹48.24. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.28 per cent lower at 81,933.61 levels.

RDB Infrastructure, RDB Infrastructure share price today, September 23, 2025

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited (RDB Infra), the real estate division of the Indian RDB Group, was established in 1981.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

RDB Infrastructure share price: RDB Infrastructure share price rose as much as 4.80 per cent to an intraday high of ₹48.39 per share on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. 
 
At 10:00 AM, RDB Infrastructure share price was trading 4.48 per cent higher at ₹48.24. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.28 per cent lower at 81,933.61 levels.
 

Why did RDB Infrastructure share price rise today?

 
RDB Infrastructure’s share price rose today following the company’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stargen Power Private Limited. 
 
Under the agreement, RDB Infrastructure will execute solar power projects totaling 52 MW (AC) / 65 MW (DC) across five sites near Nagpur, Maharashtra, with a total EPC contract value of ₹225 crore.
 
 
In an exchange filing, RDB Infrastructure said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding dated 22nd September, 2025 with Stargen Power Private Limited for execution of Solar Power Projects of 52 MW (AC)/ 65 MW (DC) to be developed across 5 (five) sites near Nagpur, Maharashtra.”

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

