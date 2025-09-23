Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JBM Auto shares surge 6% after partnership with UAE's Al Habtoor Motors

JBM Auto shares surged after its unit partnered with Al Habtoor Motors to introduce next-generation electric buses to the UAE

JBM Auto shares in focus

SI Reporter Mumbai
Sep 23 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Shares of JBM Auto rose over 6 per cent on Tuesday after its subsidiary announced a partnership with Al Habtoor Motors, one of the UAE’s automobile distributors.
 
The auto components maker's stock rose as much as 6.09 per cent during the day to ₹786.85 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 15 this year. The  JBM Auto stock pared gains to trade 5.5 per cent higher at ₹785 apiece, compared to a 0.10 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:40 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since February 1 and currently trade at 30 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 0.4 per cent this year, compared to a 6.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. JBM Auto has a total market capitalisation of ₹18,098.91 crore.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE TODAY
 

JBM Auto unit partners with Al Habtoor Motors

JBM Electric Vehicles (P) Ltd, a subsidiary of JBM Auto, has partnered with Al Habtoor Motors, one of the UAE’s top automobile distributors, to introduce next-generation electric buses to the UAE, according to an exchange filing.
 
Under the partnership, Al Habtoor Motors will be the exclusive importer and distributor of JBM’s electric buses in the UAE, supporting nationwide deployment and service infrastructure.

The collaboration aims to advance the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative by delivering electric mobility solutions that cut emissions, lower operating costs, enhance passenger comfort, and modernise public transport across the region.
 
Driven by embracing smart, connected, autonomous and shared mobility solutions, JBM Electric Vehicles specialises in manufacturing sophisticated zero-emission electric buses, establishing benchmarks across various countries globally, the company said. 
 
"Al Habtoor Motors, a very reputable conglomerate & one of the leading transport solution providers in the country, shares a similar vision, and we firmly believe that they are the right partners for us in the UAE," Nishant Arya, vice chairman and chairman, JBM Auto, said. "By way of this partnership, we aim to reduce CO2 emissions by over 2.8 billion kgs, save diesel to the tune of over 1 billion litres and touch the lives of over 1.6 billion passengers over a 10-year period.”   ALSO READ: RDB Infrastructure gains 5% on inking MoU with Stargen Power; details

JBM Auto Q1 results 

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 10.18 per cent to ₹36.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against ₹33.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. Revenue from operations rose 9.56 per cent to ₹1,253.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against ₹1,144.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.
 
Buses account for nearly three-quarters of public transport trips in India, with two million buses currently on the roads. The government has set a target of achieving 40 per cent e-bus penetration by FY30.
 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

