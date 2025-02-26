Record 2,509 stocks flash red in February 2025 as selloff continues

February is on track to become the worst month for stock declines in India, with 2,509 stocks on the BSE losing value so far — topping the previous record of 2,354 in January this year.

The advance-decline ratio (ADR), a key gauge of market breadth, stands at 0.77, only slightly above the pandemic-era low of 0.72 recorded in March 2020. The ratio has remained below 1 for three consecutive months, the longest such stretch since March 2023, signalling persistent market weakness.

The number of stocks undergoing corrections this month is 23 per cent higher than the two-year average of