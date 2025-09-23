Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Refex Ind zooms 17% as board clears restructuring of green mobility arm

Refex Ind zooms 17% as board clears restructuring of green mobility arm

The buying on the counter came after the company's board approved a composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement to restructure and unlock the potential of its Green Mobility Business

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Refex Industries shares zoomed 17.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹396.55 per share. At 9:52 AM, Refex Industries' share price was trading 16.7 per cent higher at ₹394.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 81,955.48.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,100.12 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹600 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹334.1.
 
In one year, Refex Industries' shares have slipped 28 per cent, as compared to the BSE Sensex’s fall of 3 per cent.   Track Stock Market Live Updates
 

Why were Refex Industries shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company’s board approved a composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement to restructure and unlock the potential of its Green Mobility Business for all the shareholders. 
 
As per the approved scheme, Refex Green Mobility, a subsidiary of Refex Industries, will be merged into the parent company, followed by the demerger of the Green Mobility business into a newly incorporated entity, Refex Mobility.

Also Read

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited

Zaggle Prepaid rises 5% on entering 5-year contract with Mastercard

JBM Auto shares in focus

JBM Auto shares surge 6% after partnership with UAE's Al Habtoor Motors

real estate, realty firms

RDB Infrastructure gains 5% on inking MoU with Stargen Power; details

HDB Financial

HDB Financial gets new 'Buy' rating from Nirmal Bang; 17% upside seen

Stock Market, Market

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 23: Adani Power, KEC Int, JBM Auto, Vedanta

 
Further, Refex Mobility is proposed to be independently listed on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), creating two focused platforms where Refex Industries will consolidate its core strengths across Ash and Coal handling and Refex Mobility will be dedicated to sustainable mobility solutions using clean fuelled vehicles.    Upon the completion of the scheme, the shareholders of Refex Industries will receive equity shares in Refex Mobility in the same proportion as their existing shareholding as on the record date, thereby creating a mirror shareholding structure.
 
In September, Refex Industries received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the incorporation of its subsidiary, Refex Mobility. 
 
Refex Industries Limited is an enterprise with strategic interests in refrigerant gases, coal and ash management, power trading, clean mobility, and renewable energy. The company specialises in eco-friendly refrigerant gas trading with multiple cylinder size options, offering reliable and sustainable cooling solutions. In the energy domain, Refex provides integrated services for responsible coal supply, handling and ash utilization. With a Category-I license for interstate power trading, we enable electricity transactions across the country.
 
Refex Green Mobility Limited is the company’s clean mobility arm that offers four-wheeler vehicles running on clean fuel along with a technology-enabled platform and a professional driver partner to serve the corporates and demand aggregator platforms.
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty below 25,200; SMIDs down; Auto shares rally

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Adani Power shares slide 6% after two-day rally; key details here

Stock market

Solid debut! Euro Pratik Sales lists at 10% premium, beats IPO GMP forecast

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland hit new highs; here's why

Jaro Institute IPO

Jaro Institute IPO opens today: Analysts bet on long term prospects; apply?

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon