Solid debut! Euro Pratik Sales lists at 10% premium, beats IPO GMP forecast

Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing today: Shares of Euro Pratik Sales, Decorative Wall Panels and Decorative Laminates seller, made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company's shares listed at ₹272, reflecting a premium of ₹25 or 10 per cent over the issue price of ₹247. Post-listing, the stock fell over 7 per cent to hit a low of ₹271 on the NSE.
On the BSE, the shares listed at ₹273.45 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹26.5 or 10.7 per cent over the IPO allotment price. The stock fell over 8 per cent compared to the company's listing price of ₹251.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing was significantly above the grey market expectations, as the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹257 per share before the debut. This indicated a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹10, or 4 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO details
Euro Pratik Sales IPO comprises an entirely offer for sale (OFS) of 18.3 million equity shares aggregating to ₹451.39 crore. There is no fresh issue component in the issue. The mainline offering was open for subscription from September 16 to September 18, 2025. The company had set the price band of ₹235 to ₹247, with a lot size of 60 shares.
The offering received a muted response from investors, closing with an overall subscription of 1.4 times. Among the investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) showed the highest interest, subscribing 2.02 times their allotted quota.
For the public issue, Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors acted as the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India served as the registrar.
About Euro Pratik Sales
Incorporated in 2010, Euro Pratik Sales is a seller and marketer of decorative wall panels and laminates, offering over 30 product categories and 3,000 designs. The company operates a vast distribution network across 116 cities in India and exports to countries like Singapore, UAE, and Australia. Euro Pratik Sales focuses on eco-friendly, durable products made from recycled materials, free from harmful heavy metals. Its asset-light business model partners with 36 global manufacturers, ensuring efficient operations.