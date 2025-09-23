Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Solid debut! Euro Pratik Sales lists at 10% premium, beats IPO GMP forecast

Solid debut! Euro Pratik Sales lists at 10% premium, beats IPO GMP forecast

Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing was significantly above the grey market expectations, as the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹257 per share before the debut

Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing today: Shares of Euro Pratik Sales, Decorative Wall Panels and Decorative Laminates seller, made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. 
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company's shares listed at ₹272, reflecting a premium of ₹25 or 10 per cent over the issue price of ₹247. Post-listing, the stock fell over 7 per cent to hit a low of ₹271 on the NSE.
 
On the BSE, the shares listed at ₹273.45 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹26.5 or 10.7 per cent over the IPO allotment price. The stock fell over 8 per cent compared to the company's listing price of ₹251.
 
 
Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing was significantly above the grey market expectations, as the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹257 per share before the debut. This indicated a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹10, or 4 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. 

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty below 25,200; SMIDs down; Auto shares rally

Jaro Institute IPO

Jaro Institute IPO opens today: Analysts bet on long term prospects; apply?

ipo market listing share market

Seshaasai Technologies IPO opens: GMP up 21%; should you apply or not?

Anand Rathi Share IPO

Anand Rathi Share IPO opens today: GMP up 7%; should you subscibe?

iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment

iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Euro Pratik Sales IPO details

Euro Pratik Sales IPO comprises an entirely offer for sale (OFS) of 18.3 million equity shares aggregating to ₹451.39 crore. There is no fresh issue component in the issue. The mainline offering was open for subscription from September 16 to September 18, 2025. The company had set the price band of ₹235 to ₹247, with a lot size of 60 shares. 
 
The offering received a muted response from investors, closing with an overall subscription of 1.4 times. Among the investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) showed the highest interest, subscribing 2.02 times their allotted quota.   
 
For the public issue, Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors acted as the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India served as the registrar.

About Euro Pratik Sales

Incorporated in 2010, Euro Pratik Sales is a seller and marketer of decorative wall panels and laminates, offering over 30 product categories and 3,000 designs. The company operates a vast distribution network across 116 cities in India and exports to countries like Singapore, UAE, and Australia. Euro Pratik Sales focuses on eco-friendly, durable products made from recycled materials, free from harmful heavy metals. Its asset-light business model partners with 36 global manufacturers, ensuring efficient operations.
 

More From This Section

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland hit new highs; here's why

JBM Auto shares in focus

JBM Auto shares surge 6% after partnership with UAE's Al Habtoor Motors

real estate, realty firms

RDB Infrastructure gains 5% on inking MoU with Stargen Power; details

Steel

Nomura upbeat on steel sector; raises TP on JSW Steel, Jindal Stainless

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee hits record lows on trade jitters, visa concerns; falls below 88.50

Topics : Stock Market IPOs IPO market IPO GMP Markets BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon