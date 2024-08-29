Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / RIL boosts shares to record, Nifty logs longest gaining streak in 17 yrs

RIL boosts shares to record, Nifty logs longest gaining streak in 17 yrs

The NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex both rose about 0.6% to hit all-time highs, before trimming some gains to settle up 0.4% at record closing levels

Reliance

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company will launch a suite of AI tools and platforms. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's equity benchmarks hit record highs on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight conglomerate Reliance Industries, which plans to step up the adoption of AI and issue bonus shares.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex both rose about 0.6 per cent to hit all-time highs, before trimming some gains to settle up 0.4 per cent at record closing levels.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Nifty 50 has risen for 11 consecutive sessions, adding about 4 per cent to post its longest winning streak since October 2007.
Indian markets are among the top performers globally this year, helped by hefty domestic inflows amid a robust economic and earnings outlook.
"The party will continue in Indian markets as long as liquidity continues to be supportive. Investors are resorting to buying every dip, to benefit from the upward momentum," Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors said.
Reliance Industries, Nifty 50's second heaviest stock, rose 1.51 per cent after the company said it will consider a bonus share issue at its board meeting on Sept. 5.

More From This Section

The Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later

Defence stocks tumble up to 27% since Budget presentation; time to buy?

real estate

Max Estates share price rises 4% on plans to raise Rs 150 cr; know more

Whirlpool

Whirlpool of India stock jumps 7%, hits 52-week high; up 86% in 6 months

Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during the 46th AGM of RIL (Photo: PTI)

Reliance shares rally 2% on 1:1 bonus issue announcement ahead of AGM today

Fresh bid boosts NBCC confidence to bag beleaguered Jaypee Infratech

NBCC share price gains 5% on selling commercial spaces worth Rs 2,251 cr

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company will launch a suite of AI tools and platforms and boost its green energy manufacturing ecosystem.
Non-bank lender Bajaj Finance and its holding company Bajaj Finserv both rose about 2.5 per cent after media reports the mortgage lending arm of Bajaj Finance is likely to list in the first half of September.
Eight of the 13 major sectors logged gains. Financial services and IT, the heaviest sectors in the Nifty 50, rose about 0.25 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.
The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps fell about 0.5 per cent each, underperforming the benchmarks.
"Investors should exercise caution in small- and mid-caps, where valuations are out-of-sync with fundamentals," Esquire Capital's Dasgupta said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani, reliance

RIL AGM: Board to consider issuing 1:1 bonus shares on September 5

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries to consider 1:1 bonus: A look at RIL's bonus history

Mukesh Ambani, reliance

Reliance announces green energy-powered data centres for AI in Jamnagar

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Market Highlights, Aug 29: Sensex, Nifty end at record; RIL to invest Rs 75k cr in new energy biz

Mukesh Ambani, Jio, Reliance

'Not in the business of hoarding wealth': Mukesh Ambani addresses 47th AGM

Topics : Sensex Reliance Industries AI Models artifical intelligence BSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon