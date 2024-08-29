Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NBCC share price gains 5% on selling commercial spaces worth Rs 2,251 cr

NBCC share price gains 5% on selling commercial spaces worth Rs 2,251 cr

The uptick in NBCC share price came after the company announced, via two separate filings, that it has sold commercial spaces worth Rs 2,251 crore.

Fresh bid boosts NBCC confidence to bag beleaguered Jaypee Infratech

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NBCC stock gains: State-owned company NBCC rose as much as 4.97 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 205.65 per share on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The uptick in NBCC share price came after the company announced, via two separate filings, that it has sold commercial spaces worth Rs 2,251 crore. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, NBCC said, “It is hereby informed that NBCC has conducted 27th auction for sale of commercial space in the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi as PMC & Marketing Consultant on behalf of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India. The project is in self sustainable mode. NBCC has sold 100 per cent of Office space at World Trade Centre Nauroji Nagar.”

Under this deal, the company has sold a total unsold commercial inventory of approximately 1.81 lakh sq. ft.  worth Rs 908.48 crore, of which 0.60 lakh sq. ft. area was sold for Rs 312.23 crore to private entities. 

In a separate filing, the company said, “It is hereby informed that NBCC has conducted the bulk sale e-auction for sale of Commercial Built-up Space at Down Town Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi as PMC & Marketing Consultant on behalf of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India. The project is in self-sustainable mode. NBCC has sold 100 per cent of Commercial Built-up Space at Down Town Sarojini Nagar.”

According to the aforementioned deal, the company sold a total unsold commercial inventory of approximately 3,52,499 sq. ft. worth Rs 1,342.28 crore in bulk sale to a private entity.

More From This Section

SEBI

Sebi receives suggestions from stakeholders on F&O trading discussion paper

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (pic: Reuters)

Warning sign: Moving averages of these 2 stocks flag 'Death Cross'

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty near highs; RIL to consider 1:1 bonus issue, AGM to begin shortly

stock

Welspun Living slips over 4% as 2.1 mn shares changed hands via block deals

The Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later

Defence stocks tumble up to 27% since Budget presentation; time to buy?


NBCC is a construction company. It provides project management consultancy, real estate, engineering procurement, construction, civil engineering, and redevelopment. NBCC also provides water treatment plants, water supply networks including raw water mains, and solid waste management

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 209.75 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 50.99 per share. The market capitalisation of NBCC is Rs 35,334 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

At 1:49 PM, shares of NBCC were trading 0.20 per cent higher at Rs 196.30 per share. By comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.44 per cent higher at 82,145.84 levels.

Also Read

real estate

Max Estates share price rises 4% on plans to raise Rs 150 cr; know more

share market stock market trading

Kiri Industries share price leaps over 3% on bourses; here is why?

bajaj finance

Bajaj Finserv hits 52-week high; Finance soars 4% ahead of mortgage arm IPO

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Dynamic Services to buy Bharat Battery for Rs 45 cr; stock at upper circuit

fsn e-commerce nykaa

JM Financial reiterates 'Buy' on Nykaa; ups target price with 15% upside

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE equity NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY NBCC (India) NBCC stock NBCC NBCC road construction PSUs NBCC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon