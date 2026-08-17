Rising raw material costs may weigh on Pidilite's near-term margins
Strong revenue growth and lower fixed-cost inflation aided the June quarter, but higher VAM prices are expected to push operating margins towards the guided 20-24 per cent range
Ram Prasad Sahu
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Adhesives and construction chemicals major Pidilite Industries reported a strong first-quarter (April-June/Q1) performance in 2026-27 (FY27). The company’s consolidated revenue growth was led by the consumer and bazaar (C&B) segment, followed by the business-to-business (B2B) segment. Operating performance was also strong, aided by lower costs, even as gross margins came in below estimates. The export business, however, saw a decline due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Given management’s confidence in revenue growth and long-term margins, most brokerages remain positive on the company. At the current price of ₹1,669, the stock, which has gained about 23 per cent, is trading at 48x its 2027-28 (FY28) earnings estimates.