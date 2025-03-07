Friday, March 07, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rs 2,306-cr order sends Kalpataru Projects share price 7% higher; details

Rs 2,306-cr order sends Kalpataru Projects share price 7% higher; details

The rise in the Kalpataru Projects share price came after it announced that the company, along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders of Rs 2,306 crore

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kalpataru Projects share price: Civil construction company Kalpataru Projects shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, March 7, 2025, as the scrip rallied as much as 6.81 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 978.05 per share.
 
The rise in the Kalpataru Projects share price came after it announced that the company, along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders of Rs 2,306 crore
 
In an exchange filing, the company said “Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs  2,306 crore.” 
 
The orders are in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in the overseas market, and for building projects in India, Kalpataru Projects said, in a statement.
 
 
“We are delighted with the significant order wins in our T&D and B&F business. The order inflows in the T&D business has strengthened our T&D order book and improved our presence in key overseas markets. The T&D business continues to remain robust with strong tendering activity globally on the back of rising power demand, rapid expansion of renewable energy and focus on improvement of grid infrastructure. Additionally, the order in the B&F business has helped us to further strengthen our market position,” said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL.  READ: RVNL shares rise 4% on bagging Rs 156-cr order from South Western Railway

Including these aforementioned orders, the company’s order intake till date in FY25 has reached around Rs 22,500 crore.
 
About Kalpataru Projects
 
Kalpataru Projects is a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company, specialising in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (including Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways, and Airports. 
 
With ongoing projects in over 30 countries and a presence in 75 countries worldwide, KPIL has established a strong global footprint. 
 
According to BSE, the market capitalisation of Kalpataru Projects is Rs 16,333.54 crore. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.  READ: Balaji Phosphates shares list at 7% premium, outperform IPO GMP estimate
 
The 52-week high of Kalpataru Projects is Rs 1,449.15 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 821.90 per share.
 
At 10:12 AM, Kalpataru Projects share price was trading 4.46 per cent higher at Rs 956.45. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.12 per cent higher at 74,432.34 levels.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

