Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 06:56 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal recommends buying M&M, BEL stocks today

Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal recommends buying M&M, BEL stocks today

Stocks to Buy Today: M&M stock has shown a relative outperformance to other auto stocks in the recent past and is now on the verge of a breakout from the consolidation phase

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Photo: Shutterstock

Ruchit Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Buy M&M | CMP 3,082  | SL 2,885 | Target 3,382
  The stock has shown a relative outperformance to other auto stocks in the recent past and is now on the verge of a breakout from the consolidation phase. The prices have formed a support base around its 100 DEMA and the RSI oscillator is hinting at a positive momentum.
 
Buy BEL | CMP 294 | SL 284 | Target 311
  Prices have formed a ‘Bullish Engulfing’ pattern on the daily chart post the recent corrective phase, which is a bullish sign. The recent price upmove have been supported by good volumes while we have not seen any high volume selling. The RSI has a positive set up and hence, we expect the uptrend in the stock to resume soon.
 
 
Buy HINDPETRO | CMP 412 | SL 394 | TGT 450
  Post the recent correction, the stock rebounded post forming a base around its 200 DEMA and has now started forming ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’. The near term structure seems bullish with minor dips witnessing buying interest and hence, we expect the stock to rally higher in the short term.
 
Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.

More From This Section

Premiumreal estate

Strong demand outlook to benefit Mumbai-based real estate players

market

Indices begin 2025 with gains, marking 7th consecutive first-session rise

National stock exchange, NSE

NSE enforces institutional mechanism for brokers to curb market abuse

sebi market

Sebi simplifies disclosures for listed companies through integrated filing

sensex, markets

Automakers' stocks drive share market higher in first session of 2025

Topics : Stock calls stocks technical analysis technical analysis technical charts Daily technicals Market technicals technical calls Stocks to buy today Stocks to buy Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex sensex nifty NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE BSE NSE equity Mahindra & Mahindra M&M BEL Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon