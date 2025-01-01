Business Standard

NSE enforces institutional mechanism for brokers to curb market abuse

In a guidance note issued on Tuesday, the exchange detailed the framework for surveillance of trades and client behaviour by stock brokers

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has issued a guidance note for stock brokers to prevent and detect fraud and market abuse. The guidelines follow the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) directive to enforce an institutional mechanism to curb market abuse.
 
The note outlines the procedures stock brokers must follow for monitoring client behaviour, analysing trading patterns, detecting unusual activities, and reporting them to stock exchanges while taking preventive actions against fraudulent activities.
 
Brokers are required to monitor trades for signs of mule accounts, artificial demand creation, price manipulation, front running, insider trading, circular trading, or pump-and-dump schemes.
 
 
Sebi’s circular in July 2024 had directed stock brokers with more than 50,000 active unique client codes (UCCs) to comply with these requirements from January 1, 2025. Implementation for other brokers will occur in phases, depending on their client base.
 
According to the NSE’s note, larger brokers, often classified as qualified stock brokers, must appoint a chief surveillance officer (CSO) and establish a separate surveillance department.

An automated alert system is mandatory for brokers managing over 2,000 UCCs, while smaller brokers may continue with manual systems. Exchanges will empanel vendors to provide these automated systems.
 
“The trading members shall generate transactional alerts based on the criteria and red flag indicators provided by the exchanges from time to time, carry out a review of the same, and take necessary actions wherever required,” states the NSE guidance note.
 
Brokers must upload the status of alerts on a quarterly basis to the exchange within 15 days from the end of the quarter.
 
Additionally, brokers have been directed to establish a whistleblower committee for addressing complaints and ensuring whistleblower protection.
 
“The complaints under this regulation against the board of directors, including those against the managing director, chief executive officer, key managerial personnel, designated directors, or promoter, shall be addressed to the audit committee or analogous body of the trading members. Complaints against other employees shall be addressed to the compliance officer and included as part of the whistleblower policy,” the NSE guidance note added.

Topics : Stock Market NSE Markets

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

