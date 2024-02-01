Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rupee hits two-week high, forward premiums choppy; volumes improve

The rupee ended at 82.9650 to the U.S. dollar, up from 83.0425 in the previous session. The currency hit its highest intraday level of 82.9325 since Jan 16

Indian Rupee, Rupee

The rupee was further pegged back by the uptick in the dollar index during the European trading session | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee reached a two-week high, aided by dollar sales by a UK-headquartered bank, while forward premiums were off their highs following the presentation of the budget earlier in the day.

The rupee ended at 82.9650 to the U.S. dollar, up from 83.0425 in the previous session. The currency hit its highest intraday level of 82.9325 since Jan. 16.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Most of the time, the names we kept on hearing on the USD/INR offer were foreign banks," an FX salesperson at mid-sized private sector bank said. He named a UK-based bank, while adding that he wasn't aware of the particular flow related to the dollar selling.
 
The recovery in USD/INR from the lows "can be put down to the typical buying we are used to", he said, before adding that volumes on Thursday were much better compared to the last few trading sessions.
 
The rupee was further pegged back by the uptick in the dollar index during the European trading session.
 
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday indicated that an interest rate cut at the March meeting was unlikely, hurting risk appetite and propping up the safe haven dollar.
 
Post Powell's comments, economists at Goldman Sachs and Capital Economics said they now expect the Fed to deliver the first rate cut in May instead of March.
 
Market focus now turns to the Bank of England's policy decision, due later in the day.
 
"Nobody expects the Bank to change policy (on) Thursday.
 
Yet, when the BoE changes its language to drop any suggestion that policy rate could rise further it will be a dovish shift," ING Bank said in a note.
 
Meanwhile, USD/INR forward premiums climbed at the open, with the 1-year reaching 1.90%.
 
The premiums, however, retreated to end slightly lower on the day after India's gross borrowing projection for the fiscal year 2024-2025 was less than what economists had expected.

Also Read

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

Traders puzzled why the RBI spends billions fighting stronger dollar

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee appreciates marginally to 82.62 against US dollar in early trade

No adverse policy changes in the interim budget was a boon: Rahul Arora

FM delivers a prudent, pragmatic and progressive budget, says Sundeep Sikka

ITDC zooms 20% as govt spells support for states to develop tourist centres

Strong emphasis on fiscal consolidation and public investment: Sujan Hajra

SBI, BoB, PSB: Track these levels while riding the rally in PSU Banks

Topics : currency market Currency US Dollar Rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon