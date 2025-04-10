Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
S&P 500 drops 5% after Trump hikes China tariffs to 145%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,746 points, and the Nasdaq composite sank 5.8 per cent

Even a better-than-expected report on inflation wasn't enough to get US stocks to climb further. | Representational

AP New York
Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

US stocks are giving back much of their historic gains from the day before as Wall Street weighs a trade war that has cooled in temperature but is still threatening the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 5 per cent Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,746 points, and the Nasdaq composite sank 5.8 per cent.

Even a better-than-expected report on inflation wasn't enough to get US stocks to climb further.

Losses for stocks accelerated after the White House clarified that Chinese imports will be tariffed at 145 per cent, not the 125 per cent rate that US President Donald Trump had earlier written about.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S&P 500 Dow Jones United States

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

