close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65630.43 -315.04
Nifty (-0.25%)
19560.20 -48.85
Nifty Midcap (-0.01%)
40464.25 -5.85
Nifty Smallcap (-0.02%)
5812.60 -1.10
Nifty Bank (-0.40%)
44289.70 -176.15
Heatmap

Sai Silks Kalamandir makes quiet debut; stock lists 4% over issue price

It touched an intra-day high of Rs 238 on the NSE and BSE, at the time of this report. Nearly 18 million equity shares of the company had changed hands on the exchanges in total

Sai Silks Kalamandir’s Varamahalakshmi Store

Sai Silks Kalamandir’s Varamahalakshmi Store

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (SSKL) made a quiet debut on Wednesday with the company’s equity shares being listed at Rs 231 on the NSE, a 4 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 222 per share. The stock listed at Rs 230.10 on the BSE.

At 10:10 AM; the stock was quoting at Rs 237, up 7 per cent over its issue price. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.48 per cent at 19,571.

It touched an intra-day high of Rs 238 on the NSE and BSE, at the time of this report. Nearly 18 million equity shares of the company had changed hands on the exchanges in total. 

Also Read

Sai Silks Kalamandir's IPO subscribed 33% a day ahead of its close

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Stocks to Watch today, Sep 27: Infy, HealthCare Global, Suzlon, Century Tex

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Signature Global makes healthy debut in weak market, lists at 16% premium

Vedanta tanks 6% as Moody's downgrades corporate family rating to Caa2

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty near 19,550; financials sink

Nifty needs to sustain above 19,550 for bullish bias to hold

Stocks to Watch today, Sep 27: Infy, HealthCare Global, Suzlon, Century Tex

Sai Silks (Kalamadir) IPO had received a decent response from investors and was subscribed 4.47 times. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 12.17 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 2.54 times and the category for retail individual investors (RIIs) got 0.91 per cent subscription.

SSKL is among the leading ethnic and value fashion retail company in South India having a portfolio of established formats with focused sales and marketing strategy.

It has a strong presence in offline and online marketplace with an omnichannel network and is the leading apparel retail brand in India with a scalable model, which is well positioned to leverage growth in the ethnic and value-fashion apparel industry, it said. 

The Indian ethnic wear business is a difficult business to replicate, given its high customer needs and complex inventory management. Dressing in ethnic wear is now a common trend not only at wedding celebrations but also country-wide festivals and other occasions and celebrations.

Production is in-house and through third parties and its entire supply chain and inventory management is system driven and algorithmically managed at every stage in its supply and distribution chain.

SSKL has a track record of consistent growth and profitability, and it is strategizing to expand its footprint with a plan to set up 25 new stores. The issue was at a P/E valuation of around 27.3x, which was fairly priced, according to analysts.

SSKL intends to continue to enhance the brand recall of products through the expansion of footprint digital marketing campaigns, brand ambassador content and outdoor advertising. This gives SSKL a strong competitive advantage in the women’s ethnic wear, strong margins and returns profile over the past few years, we expect consistent growth in its key metrics through its store expansion over the next few years, said analysts at Reliance Securities in an IPO note.

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVedanta Share PriceStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 September 27 ScheduleByju's Lay off 4,000 EmployeesGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon