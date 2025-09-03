Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
E2E Networks locks in 10% upper circuit on bagging deal worth ₹177 crore

E2E Networks locks in 10% upper circuit on bagging deal worth ₹177 crore

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

E2E Networks share price: E2E Networks shares were in demand on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, with the stock locking in the 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹2,643.40 per share. 
 
At 10:51 AM, E2E Networks share price continued to remain locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹2,643.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 80,218.12 levels.
 

Why did E2E Networks share price rally today?

 
E2E Networks share price rose after the company secured a contract worth ₹177 crore from IndiaAI Mission, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.
 
 
IndiaAI is an Independent Business Division (IBD) within Digital India Corporation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India 
 
In an exchange filing, E2E Networks said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has received a letter from IndiaAI Mission, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, regarding the immediate allocation of GPU resources (H100 SXM and H200 SXM) to GNANI AI, for the purpose of building India’s foundational model. 

Under the terms of the order, E2E Networks will be responsible for the allocation of H200 SXM and H100 SXM GPUs for a period of 360 days totalling to 1,29,94,560 GPU hours.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 

E2E Networks Q1 results

 
In Q1FY26, E2E Networks reported operational revenue of ₹36.1 crore, down 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹41.3 crore in Q1FY25. The company posted a loss of ₹2.8 crore at the PAT level, compared to a profit of ₹10.1 crore a year ago, with the PAT margin slipping to -7.9 per cent versus 24.5 per cent in Q1FY25. 
 
On the operating front, Ebitda stood at ₹10.5 crore, sharply lower by 61.5 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹27.3 crore, while the Ebitda margin contracted to 29.1 per cent from 66 per cent in the year-ago period, reflecting major profitability pressure.
 
E2E Networks is an Indian AI-centric hyperscaler offering cloud computing solutions, with a strong focus on advanced Cloud GPU infrastructure tailored for AI/ML, NLP, and computer vision workloads.
 

