Monday, September 29, 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
Sammaan Capital soars 10% on heavy volumes, hits 7-month high; here's why

Sammaan Capital soars 10% on heavy volumes, hits 7-month high; here's why

Till 09:41 AM, a combined 40.01 million equity shares representing 4.8 per cent of total equity of Sammaan Capital changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Representative Picture

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sammaan Capital share price today

 
Shares of Sammaan Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) hit a seven-month high of ₹150.30, as they surged 10 per cent amid heavy volumes on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade.
 
The stock price of the housing finance company was trading at its highest level since February 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹174 on December 10, 2024. Thus far in the month of September 2025, Sammaan Capital has outperformed the market by soaring 21 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.
 
At 09:41 AM; Sammaan Capital was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹148.75 on the BSE. A combined 40.01 million equity shares representing 4.8 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 

Why housing finance company outperformed market?

 
Sammaan Capital was included in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment from August 29, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, according to stock exchange disclosure, Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 2.65 million equity shares representing 3.2 per cent of total equity of Sammaan Capital via open market between August 27, 2025 and September 23, 2025. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

The Group is mainly engaged in the housing finance and mortgage-backed lending business, and all other activities revolve around this main business of the company.
 
In August 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised the co-lending arrangement directions, significantly expanding the framework beyond priority sector lending to now include non priority sector segments as well. The new directions broaden eligible participants to include banks, NBFCs, HFCs, all India financial institutions and permit arrangements such as NBFC to NBFC co-lending.
 
The recent RBI's draft circular on co-lending had played a pivotal role in accelerating the company’s business model. The updated guidelines formally thereafter have widened the scope and the mandate enhanced includes borrower transparency and unified asset classification, which from a long-term perspective is for the better, Sammaan Capital said in Q1FY26 earnings conference call.
 

Outlook - Sammaan Capital

 
The Indian housing finance sector continues to exhibit strong fundamentals and is undergoing a multi-decade expansion cycle. Market experts project the sector to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1 per cent through 2033, driven by favorable demographics, improving affordability, increasing urbanisation, and robust government support.
 
FY25 saw Sammaan Capital doubling down on its retail-centric, asset-light strategy. The growth AUM increased to ₹37,452 crore, comprising around 60 per cent of total AUM of ₹62,346 crore.
 
Sammaan Capital in its FY25 annual report said the company is well-positioned to capture this opportunity. With a differentiated origination strategy, asset-light business model, and proven co-lending execution across affordable housing and MSME segments, the company is poised to be a key enabler of inclusive credit penetration across India’s emerging geographies.
 
With a high-quality retail engine founded on co-lending and assignment-based origination, the company has set a foundation for sustainable growth. FY26 will be the year of execution and delivery. The building blocks are now in place. Strong capitalization levels and low leverage provide ample cushion to sustain long term asset under management (AUM) growth. Improving the company’s cost-to-income ratio and return metrics will remain a priority, the company said.
 
With a stable macroeconomic backdrop, a favorable policy environment, and a differentiated asset-light model, Sammaan Capital is well-positioned to lead the next phase of growth.
 
Sammaan Capital retained its strong domestic credit rating of AA/Stable from CRISIL and ICRA. Internationally, the company’s ratings were upgraded by S&P and Moody’s changed the outlook to 'positive' from 'stable'. 
 

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

