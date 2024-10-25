Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends 'Bear Spread' on Nifty today

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends 'Bear Spread' on Nifty today

Short term trend of the Nifty remains weak as it is placed below its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy
 
BEAR SPREAD Strategy on NIFTY
 
1) Buy NIFTY (31-October Expiry) 24400 PUT at Rs 131 & simultaneously sell 24200 PUT at Rs 70
 
Lot Size 25
  Cost of the strategy Rs 61 (Rs 1525 per strategy)
  Maximum profit Rs 3475 If Nifty closes at or below Rs 24200 on 31 Oct expiry.

More From This Section

SEBI

Research report of analysts not an ad unless related to promotion: Sebi

Stock market

Market Close Highlights, Oct 24: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 24,400; Banks lead, FMCG drags

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement rallies 3% in range-bound market on strong outlook

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

KPIT Technologies share price plunges 14% today: Key factors behind fall

share market

Privi Speciality Chemicals hits 52-week high after Q2 net profit soars 46%

  Breakeven Point Rs 24339
  Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.28
  Approx margin required Rs 12200
 
Rationale
 
– Profit booking is seen in the Nifty Futures during the October series till now, where we have seen 6 per cent fall in the open interest with Nifty falling by 6.93 per cent.
 
 
– Short term trend of the Nifty remains weak as it is placed below its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA.
 
– RSI Oscillators is in falling mode and placed below 50 on the daily chart, indicating bearish trend.
 
– Amongst the NIFTY options, Call writing is seen at 24500-24600 levels.
 
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.
 

Also Read

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities enters wealth advisory business with launch of HDFC Tru

HDFC Bank

Securitisation volumes likely to have touched Rs 60,000 cr in Q2: Icra

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on Nifty

share market

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Bank Nifty

Photo: Shutterstock

Derivative strategy: Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests Bull Spread on IOC

Topics : HDFC Securities Stock calls BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stocks Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon