Savy Infra IPO fully subscribed on Day 1, QIBs lead demand; GMP at 12%

Savy Infra IPO fully subscribed on Day 1, QIBs lead demand; GMP at 12%

Savy Infra & Logistics IPO received bids for 5.28 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 4.17 million shares

Savy Infra IPO will close for bidding on Wednesday

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Savy Infra and Logistics IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company Savy Infra and Logistics opened for subscription today, July 21, 2025. The SME offering is receiving a decent response from investors, as the issue was fully subscribed within a few hours after opening. The issue was booked around 1.27 times as of 1 PM on Monday, day 1 of the offering, according to data from the NSE SME platform. 
 
The issue received bids for 5.28 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 4.17 million shares. The demand was primarily driven by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who subscribed to the allotted quota by 2.3 times, followed by retail investors at 1.06 times. However, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked at only 67 per cent. 
 

Savy Infra IPO GMP

On Monday, the unlisted shares of Savy Infra were trading at ₹135, commanding a premium of ₹15 or 12.5 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹114 to ₹120, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Savy Infra IPO details

The three-day subscription window for the Savy Infra IPO will close on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Shares of Savy Infra will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, July 28, 2025. 
 
Savy Infra and Logistics IPO, worth ₹69.98, comprises a fresh issue of 5.83 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Savy Infra has set the price band in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,88,000 shares to buy two lots comprising 1,200 shares each. High net-worth individuals would need ₹4,32,000 to bid for three lots.
 
Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the issue. Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.  

About Savy Infra and Logistics

Incorporated in January 2006, Savy Infra and Logistics is an EPC company specialising in earthwork and foundation preparation for infrastructure projects, including road construction, embankments, sub-grade preparation, and surface paving. Its EPC projects include earthwork services, which involve moving and shaping large volumes of soil and other materials, creating a strong and reliable base for buildings, roads, or other infrastructure. The company also rents advanced machinery, including rock breakers, heavy excavators, and cutting-edge blasting technology. In the logistics segment, the company offers Full Truck Load (FTL) services to clients in the infrastructure, steel and mining sectors.

