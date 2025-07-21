Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Capital IPO may raise ₹13,370 cr if valued at March rights issue level

Tata Capital IPO may raise ₹13,370 cr if valued at March rights issue level

IPO includes a fresh issue and OFS totalling 475.82 million shares; listing will mark the first public float of a core Tata Group financial services company

The Tata group’s unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group’s financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

At Rs 281 per share, the fresh issue could garner around Rs 5,901 crore | Photo: Company website

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Capital Limited, the financial services arm of Tata Sons, could raise approximately Rs 13,370 crore from its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) if priced at Rs 281 per share — the same level at which the company conducted a rights issue in March this year.
 
According to the updated pre-filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 210 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 265.82 million equity shares by Tata Sons and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). 
 
The total offer size, therefore, stands at 475.82 million equity shares. At Rs 281 per share, the fresh issue could garner around Rs 5,901 crore, while the OFS portion may yield Rs 7,469 crore, aggregating to a total of Rs 13,370 crore. The final IPO pricing will be determined closer to the offer period, based on investor response through book-building and consultations with investment bankers.

Also Read

Premiumtata group bombay house

Tata Sons' 93% stake in Tata Capital valued at nearly ₹98,000 crore

ipo market listing share market

Tata Capital board clears ₹1,752 cr rights issue ahead of IPO plan

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital gets Sebi nod for $2 bn IPO, likely India's biggest in 2025

Tata Group

Tata Capital plans rights issue ahead of $2-bn IPO expected before Sept

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCHFL, TCS to ink pact for loans, services worth ₹5,150 cr in FY26

First listing of a core Tata financial services entity

This will mark the first public listing of a core Tata Group financial services company. Tata Capital, which was recently merged with Tata Motors Finance, has established a diversified lending portfolio spanning retail, SME, infrastructure, and corporate segments. 
As per the draft prospectus, the company reported a consolidated net worth of Rs 16,250 crore and profit after tax of Rs 2,142 crore as of March 31, 2024.

OFS details and listing objectives

The proposed listing is expected to unlock value for Tata Sons, broaden Tata Capital’s capital base, and provide retail investors an opportunity to participate in the group’s financial services growth.
 
Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, is offering up to 230 million shares in the OFS, while IFC is divesting up to 35.82 million shares.
 
While the DRHP does not specify a price band for the IPO, the Rs 281 rights issue valuation is being seen as a reliable benchmark by investors awaiting more clarity on pricing

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Oswal Energies files DRHP to raise ₹255 crore capital through IPO

ipo market listing share market

IPO-bound Indiqube Spaces' net loss narrows to ₹140 crore in FY25

Fundraising through SME IPOs in the first half of 2024 touches Rs 3,000 cr

IPO fundraising up 45% to Rs 45,350 cr in Jan-Jun despite global headwinds

IPOs, stock market trading, ipo filing, IPO valuation

Savy Infra sets SME IPO price band at ₹114-120/share, issue to open Jul 21

snapdeal

Snapdeal's parent AceVector files confidential draft IPO papers with Sebi

Topics : IPO Tata Capital IFC IPOs Markets initial public offering IPO initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon