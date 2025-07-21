Monday, July 21, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Decoding 130% rally in Ashish Kacholia stock from March lows; up 13% today

Decoding 130% rally in Ashish Kacholia stock from March lows; up 13% today

Advait Energy Transitions share price hit a new high of ₹2,350, surging 13 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Advait Energy Transitions share price today

 
Advait Energy Transitions shares hit a new high of ₹2,350, surging 13 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes. In the past two weeks, the stock price of the smallcap electrical cables company has rallied 32 per cent.
 
The stock has more-than-doubled, zooming 130 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹1,020, which it touched on March 17, 2025.
 
At 11:50 AM; Advait Energy stock was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹2,258, as compared to 0.26 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.
 

Ashish Kacholia owns over 2 per cent holding in Advait Energy Transitions

 
As on March 31, 2025, ace investor Ashish Kacholia owned 288,185 equity shares, or 2.67 per cent stake in Advait Energy Transitions, shareholding pattern data shows. The company has not yet disclosed its June 30, 2025 quarter shareholding pattern to the stock exchanges.
 
 
Ashish Kacholia holds over 1 per cent stake in other listed companies, including Shaily Engineering, Safari Industries, Balu Forge, Awfis Space Solutions, Faze Three, Man Industries, and Tanfac Industries.  Check List of Q1 results today 

Strong order book position of ₹800 crore

 
As of May 2025, Advait Energy Transitions' unexecuted orders stood at ₹800 crore. Of these, 66 per cent orders are from power transmission solutions (PTS) division, and the remaining 33 per cent are from new & renewable energy (NRE) segment.
 
In the month of May 2025, Advait Energy Transitions received three orders worth ₹265.53 crore from various customers, including Power Grid Corporation.
 

Industry outlook

 
The Government's strategic initiative, 'Transmission System for Integration of over 500 Gw Renewable Energy Capacity by 2030', is designed to identify and integrate key renewable energy sites, supporting sustainable development goals. This forward-looking approach opens significant investment opportunities in transmission and distribution projects, promoting growth and energy efficiency.
 
There is a significant scope for expanding the transmission network to accommodate growing electricity demand and also emerging scope for investment into new and renewable energy integration.
 
The inter-state transmission system (ISTS) sector will incur capital expenditure (capex) of ₹1 trillion over fiscals 2026 and 2027, primarily to support renewable energy evacuation. This is twice the capex of ₹50,000 crore cumulatively seen between fiscals 2024 and 2025, according to CRISIL Ratings.
 
Strengthening the transmission infrastructure is critical, given the momentum in renewable capacity addition. CRISIL Ratings expects addition of 65-75 Gw of solar and wind capacities over fiscals 2026 and 2027. Timely planning and commissioning of transmission capacities remains critical as the execution period of a transmission project is typically 2-4 years - twice that of a renewable energy project.
 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on Cables and Wires

 
India has witnessed robust growth in cables & wires (C&W) exports over the past five years, recording a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~19 per cent over FY20-25, with strong demand from markets like the US, Europe, and Middle East. Companies are increasingly securing product-level certifications that are crucial for expanding exports. Global investments in power infrastructure, renewable energy, and Transmission & Distribution (T&D) networks are creating sustained demand for LMV (Low Medium Voltage) cables and MV (Medium Voltage) cables, where Indian players have strong capabilities and cost advantages.
 

About Advait Energy Transitions

 
Advait Energy Transitions is a global leader in power transmission, distribution, substations, and telecommunication infrastructure. In recent years, Advait has strategically expanded into the new and renewable energy space. It is actively developing projects in Green Hydrogen (including a 300 MW manufacturing capacity under the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme), Battery Energy Storage Systems (50 MW), and Solar Power integration (200+ MW). 
 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

