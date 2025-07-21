Monday, July 21, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Spunweb Nonwoven makes solid D-Street debut; shares list at 57% premium

Spunweb Nonwoven makes solid D-Street debut; shares list at 57% premium

Spunweb Nonwoven shares opened at ₹151 on the NSE SME platform, a premium of 57 per cent from its issue price of ₹96 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO listing today: Shares of non-woven fabrics manufacturer Spunweb Nonwoven made a bumper debut on the NSE SME platform today, July 21, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The stock listed at ₹151 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹55 or 57.3 per cent over the issue price of ₹96.
 
Spunweb Nonwoven's IPO listing was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Spunweb were trading at around ₹139, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹43 or around 44.8 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO details

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO comprises a fresh issue of 6.35 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
The public offering was available for subscription from Monday, July 14, to Wednesday, July 16, at a price band of ₹91 to ₹96 per share and a lot size of 1,200 shares.
 
The public issue received an overwhelming response from investors, getting oversubscribed by over 251 times by the end of the subscription period, according to the NSE data. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 364.58 times, followed by the retail investors quota at 251.84 times, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 165.43 times.

According to the RHP, the company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds for funding its working capital requirements, investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, SIPL, and repayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
 
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, was the issue registrar. Viva Financial Services is the book-running lead manager of the issue.   ALSO READ | Anthem Biosciences shares list at 27% premium, miss IPO GMP forecasts

About Spunweb Nonwoven 

Incorporated in 2015, Spunweb Nonwoven is a manufacturer of polypropylene spunbond nonwoven fabrics primarily used in industries such as hygiene, healthcare, packaging, agriculture and others. It is one of the largest manufacturers in the spunbond nonwoven fabric industry in India, with an installed production capacity of 32,640 MT as of FY24.  The company's product portfolio includes hydrophobic nonwoven fabric, hydrophilic nonwoven fabric, super soft nonwoven fabric, UV-treated fabric, antistatic nonwoven fabric and FR treated fabric. Its customers include manufacturers of hygiene products like diapers, sanitary pads and underpads, manufacturers of healthcare products like face masks, PPE kits, surgical gowns and other medical disposable products. 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

