The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed changes to the accredited investor framework, including allowing investment managers to determine and record an investor’s accredited status as part of the onboarding process.

The framework identifies investors who have the financial capacity and ability to bear the risks associated with complex investment strategies. Such investors are given flexibility on the regulatory front.

Sebi also proposed recognising securities market assets as an additional eligibility criterion and extending deemed accredited investor status to all persons resident outside India, including foreign portfolio investors.

Under the proposed manager-led route, accreditation for products launched by different managers will be undertaken each time an investor is onboarded.