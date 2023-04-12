close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sebi approves proposal for change in control of HDFC Capital Advisors

The proposed amalgamation is subject to receipt of final approvals from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in respect of change in control of certain subsidiaries of HDFC Limited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sebi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Ltd on Wednesday said that the market regulator Sebi has cleared a proposal for change in control of HDFC Capital Advisors Limited (HCAL).

Sebi vide its letter dated April 10, 2023 to HCAL, a subsidiary of HDFC Limited and a co-investment portfolio manager, has granted its approval for the proposed change in control of HCAL, subject to certain conditions mentioned in the said letter, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The proposed amalgamation is subject to receipt of final approvals from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in respect of change in control of certain subsidiaries of HDFC Limited, it said.

As per the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation, it said, HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Limited) would be first merged into HDFC Limited and subsequently into HDFC Bank.

HDFC has already received the required approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board, shareholders of HDFC and HDFC Bank, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority and the Competition Commission of India.

This approval will help pave the way for the merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank expected to be finalised by the third quarter of next financial year.

Also Read

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank files petition for NCLT approval to the proposed merger

NCLT allows merger of HDFC's two subsidiaries with HDFC Capital Advisors

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

Merger overhang to delay HDFC Bank's re-rating, caution analysts

Nifty criteria may be tweaked before RIL's financial services arm demerger

New orders should boost BHEL's prospects; analysts have mixed views

Markets gain for eighth day as FPIs step up buying; Sensex gains 235 points

Sebi unveils new logo with a modern design on 35th Foundation Day

Stock of this railway wagons maker has zoomed 1,412% from March 2020 lows

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.

Topics : SEBI | HDFC Capital Advisors

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock of this railway wagons maker has zoomed 1,412% from March 2020 lows

Vande Bharat
3 min read

National Fertilisers soars 9% to hit 52-week high on hopes of strong Q4FY23

fertilisers, farming, farmers, farm ,agriculture
3 min read

Bajaj Auto rallies 12% in 8 trading days; stock nears record high

Bajaj Auto
3 min read

Share of NRIs, overseas investors in mutual fund assets declining

Mutual fund, MF
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

ITC, Nestle India: Fresh breakouts to assist FMCG index reach historic peak

fmcg, sales, technology, supermarket, stores, bazaar, essentials, products, market
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this railway wagons maker has zoomed 1,412% from March 2020 lows

Vande Bharat
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, Sugar, Paras Defence, BHEL

Stocks
5 min read
Web Exclusive

HDFC Securities picks two stocks with bullish breakout patterns; Check here

HDFC Securities picks two stocks with bullish breakout patterns; Check here
2 min read

Sensex rises 235 pts, Nifty tops 17,800 in fag-end; Divis Labs zooms 10%

MARKET LIVE: Sensex extends gain, up 250 pts; Nifty50 above 17,800
1 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

ITC, Nestle India: Fresh breakouts to assist FMCG index reach historic peak

fmcg, sales, technology, supermarket, stores, bazaar, essentials, products, market
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon