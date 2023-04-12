Markets gain for eighth day as FPIs step up buying; Sensex gains 235 points



The Sensex gained 235 points, or 0.4 per cent, to end at 60,393 points. In the past eight trading sessions, the 30-share index has added 2,779 points, or 4.8 per cent. On the day. the Nifty50 closed at 17,812 points, with a gain of 90 points, or 0.5 per cent. The benchmark indices gained for an eighth consecutive day on Wednesday amid sustained inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Banking and information technology (IT) stocks lead the gains.



"Positive FPI flows give a lot of boost to overall sentiment. A lot of individual small-cap and mid-cap stocks are rising. And it is likely to continue because there is optimism that rates have peaked. Moreover, FPIs have rarely been net sellers more than two years in a row," said G.Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics. The gains come amid sharp inflows from FPIs. So far this month, overseas funds have pumped in Rs 8,500 crore ($1.05 billion) into domestic stocks. This, as global investor risk appetite has seen an improvement, stemming from optimism that the US Federal Reserve could soon pause its monetary tightening cycle.



HDFC Bank rose 1.3 per cent and contributed 82 points to Sensex gains. Infosys rose 1.5 per cent. Healthcare stocks gained the most and its sectoral index on BSE rose 2.2 per cent. The market breadth was positive with 2,036 stocks advancing and 1,480 declining. More than half of the Sensex stocks ended with gains.

"Participants will react to TCS numbers in early trade on Thursday and the performance of other IT majors will also be in focus. As of now, the rotational buying across index heavyweights is helping the indices inch higher and we feel the prevailing trend to continue with some intermediate consolidation. Traders should accordingly align their positions and maintain focus on overnight risk management,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president, technical research, Religare Broking.