JUST IN
NCLT allows merger of HDFC's two subsidiaries with HDFC Capital Advisors
GQG Partners sees shares fall as much as 3% after Adani investment
NCLAT dismisses ex-Sintex Industries CMD Rahul Patel's plea on insolvency
Big shift from China: Foxconn commits $700 mn for new plant in Karnataka
Embassy Group sells 42 mn REIT shares to Bain Capital for Rs 1,300 cr
Icra downgrades outlook on Adani Ports, Adani Total to 'negative'
Adani back on investment track after Hindenburg, with mega plans in Andhra
RBI fines Amazon Pay (India) Rs 3 cr for not complying with PPI & KYC norms
Apple doubles down on improving water management, sanitation in India
Tech Mahindra to invest up to Rs 700 crore over the next 2-3 years
You are here: Home » Companies » News
GQG Partners sees shares fall as much as 3% after Adani investment
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NCLT allows merger of HDFC's two subsidiaries with HDFC Capital Advisors

NCLT on Friday gave its approval for the merger of HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital with HDFC Capital Advisors, taking the merger of the parent with HDFC Bank a step closer

Topics
NCLT | HDFC | HDFC Capital Advisors

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

hdfc

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday gave its approval for the merger of HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital with HDFC Capital Advisors, taking the merger of the parent with HDFC Bank a step closer.

The tribunal is yet to approve the merger of its two insurance arms and the asset management company as also the patent into the bank as part of the USD 40-billion reverse merger.

In its final order, the NCLT sanctioned a composite scheme of amalgamation of HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital into HDFC Capital Advisors, HDFC said in an exchange filing.

The amalgamation will result in simplification, streamlining and optimisation of the group structure and efficient administration, the order said.

Early this week, the tribunal had reserved the order for its approval of the HDFC and HDFC Bank merger after the parties sought 180 days more for the process.

HDFC has already received the required approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board, shareholders of HDFC and HDFC Bank, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority and the Competition Commission of India.

This approval will help pave the way for the merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank expected to be finalised by the third quarter of next financial year.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NCLT

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 22:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.