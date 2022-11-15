JUST IN
IIFL Wealth rebrands as 360 ONE, to rename its MF, PMS and AIF schemes too
Sebi's tougher disclosure regime may be a thorn in India Inc's side
This non banking finance company's stock has zoomed over 100% in 5 months
India considers plan to reduce short-term borrowing as yields surge
Globus Spirits slumps 13% on weak Q2 results; stock tanks 59% in 10 months
Apollo Tyres surges 6% post Sept quarter result; stock nears record high
NDTV can hit Rs 450-level; Sun TV, DB Corp on slippery ground, charts show
Rail Vikas Nigam zooms 62% in 16 trading sessions on strong order inflows
Fusion MicroFinance debuts on a weak note; sheds 9% against issue price
ONGC up 3%, hits 4-month high post Q2 nos; board okays 35% interim dividend
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Sebi's tougher disclosure regime may be a thorn in India Inc's side
Business Standard

IIFL Wealth rebrands as 360 ONE, to rename its MF, PMS and AIF schemes too

The company says it manages over Rs 3.3 trillion through its various mutual fund, PMS, AIF and other products

Topics
IIFL Wealth Management | Companies | Mutual Funds

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

hybrid funds

IIFL Wealth & Asset Management has rebranded itself as 360 ONE. The company will soon rename its offerings in the mutual fund, portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIF) as part of the rebranding exercise.

"360 ONE is an embodiment of two words that are extremely important to us – ‘360’ represents the holistic view we take of the ‘ONE’ person whose interests are always first: Our Client. We believe that the new name conveys the values and strengths of our past and our aspirations for the future," said Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, 360 ONE.

The company says it manages over Rs 3.3 trillion through its various mutual fund, PMS, AIF and other products.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IIFL Wealth Management

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 19:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.