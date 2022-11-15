IIFL Wealth rebrands as 360 ONE, to rename its MF, PMS and AIF schemes too

Wealth & Asset Management has rebranded itself as 360 ONE. The company will soon rename its offerings in the mutual fund, portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIF) as part of the rebranding exercise.

"360 ONE is an embodiment of two words that are extremely important to us – ‘360’ represents the holistic view we take of the ‘ONE’ person whose interests are always first: Our Client. We believe that the new name conveys the values and strengths of our past and our aspirations for the future," said Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, 360 ONE.

The company says it manages over Rs 3.3 trillion through its various mutual fund, PMS, AIF and other products.