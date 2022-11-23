JUST IN
T+1 settlement of all F&O stocks pushed to Jan 2023, transition at one go
Nifty to reach 20,500 by end-2023, implying 12% price return: Goldman Sachs
RHI Magnesita extends rally, zooms 36% in one week; stock hits record high
Stock of this beaten down fintech company zoomed 20% today on heavy volumes
Adani Enterprises falls 3% as board to mull fund-raise on November 25
Technical glitch on NDS-OM holds up trade in govt bonds for over one hour
HUDCO hits 52-week high on stable outlook; stock up 40% so far in November
Is the bottom near for Nykaa shares? Here's what charts say
Fertilizer shares in focus: RCF, GNFC, GSFC, NFL, Chambal surge up to 12%
Is the Indian stock market losing steam?
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
T+1 settlement of all F&O stocks pushed to Jan 2023, transition at one go
Business Standard

Sebi bans fresh inflows into AIF schemes making 'priority distribution'

Schemes adopting such a model, which benefits one class of investors at the cost of others, have also been barred from investing in new companies

Topics
SEBI | AIF

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

File photo: PTI
The regulator has also prohibited such schemes from investing in a new company

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi) has asked Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) to not accept any fresh investments in schemes that have adopted a priority distribution model, which benefits one class of investors at the cost of others.

The regulator has also prohibited such schemes from investing in a new company.

According to Sebi, certain schemes of AIFs have adopted a distribution waterfall that allows disproportional sharing of losses.

"It has been brought to Sebi’s attention that certain schemes of AIFs have adopted a distribution waterfall in such a way, that one class of investors (other than sponsor/manager) share loss more than pro rata to their holding in the AIF vis-à-vis other classes of investors/unitholders, since the latter has priority in distribution over the former (‘priority distribution model’)," the regulator said in a circular on Wednesday.

According to the circular, while regulations prohibit disproportionate sharing of losses between AIF sponsors and other investors, there is no explicit restriction on such differentiation between different classes of investors.

Sebi said the matter is under examination in consultation with the AIF industry, and the restrictions on such AIF schemes will remain in place till a decision is made.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 21:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.