Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi comes out with reporting format for research analysts, proxy advisers

Sebi comes out with reporting format for research analysts, proxy advisers

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with a standardised format for periodic reporting for research analysts (RAs) and proxy advisers (PAs).

SEBI

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with a standardised format for periodic reporting for research analysts (RAs) and proxy advisers (PAs).

The regulator has recognised the Research Analyst Administration and Supervisory Body (RAASB) for the administration and supervision of RAs under the RA Regulations. As the Proxy Advisers (PAs) are registered under the RA norms, they will also come under the purview of RAASB.

In its circular, Sebi said that RAs will submit their periodic report to RAASB, and PAs will submit their periodic reports to Sebi. The periodic reports will be submitted by RAs/PAs within 30 days from the last date of the reporting period.

 

Further, RAs/PAs are required to submit periodic reports for half-yearly periods ending on September 30 and March 31 of every financial year. The first reporting period will be a half-yearly period ending on March 31, 2025, and reports thereof will be required to be submitted by April 30, 2025.

Hence, a time of around six months has been provided to RAs and PAs for submission of their first periodic report to give them sufficient time to make necessary arrangements for providing the required data.

Under the periodic reporting format, research analysts/proxy advisors need to disclose details of registration number, official website address, details of social media handles, advertisements issued, bank accounts used for receiving fees from clients, details of directors/ partners, shareholding pattern and details of the complaints against them, among others.

In a separate circular, Sebi has allowed a non-individual investment advisor to obtain an annual compliance certificate for client-level segregation from any auditor to promote ease of doing business.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock market Crash: Sensex tanks 1,823 points this week; check reasons here

Dividend stocks

Dividend, Bonus: Infosys, NTPC, RIL, 28 others to go ex-date in Diwali week

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Waaree Energies IPO GMP Skyrockets: 100% listing gain on the cards?

Market, bear

Market Crash Highlight: Benchmarks fall for 4th week; Sensex down 663 pts today, Nifty below 24,200

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Bandhan, IDFC First, RBL, CSB Bank among 19 financial stocks at 52-week low

Under the rule, a non-individual investment adviser is required to maintain on record an annual certificate from its statutory auditor, confirming compliance with the client level segregation requirements.

It has been decided to grant 30 days to submit periodic reports to IAASB.

"For the subsequent half-yearly periods, IAs shall submit periodic reports within 30 days from the end of the half-yearly period for which details are to be furnished," Sebi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi imposes Rs 16L fine on Edelweiss AMC, 2 officials for rule violation

NSE

National Stock Exchange's IPO hinges on approval from Sebi, says CEO

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Why is Buch reluctant to face Parliamentary panel's questions, asks Rahul

SEBI

Research report of analysts not an ad unless related to promotion: Sebi

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Sebi Chair Madhabi Puri Buch's meeting with Parliament committee postponed

Topics : SEBI Research Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon