Business Standard
Home / India News / Sebi Chair Madhabi Puri Buch's meeting with Parliament committee postponed

Sebi Chair Madhabi Puri Buch's meeting with Parliament committee postponed

Madhabi Puri Buch and three to four senior Sebi officials are likely to be questioned by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), was expected to appear before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday. However, PAC head K C Venugopal stated that the meeting had been postponed as Buch was unable to attend due to "pressing reasons."
 
The meeting is anticipated to be highly charged, following allegations by a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, accusing Congress MP K C Venugopal of politically motivated actions.
 
Representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Sebi will provide oral evidence as part of the PAC's broader objective to assess the effectiveness of such institutions. Buch and three to four senior Sebi officials are likely to be questioned by the committee.
 
 
A new date for the meeting is yet to be announced.
 

What is PAC?

The PAC is a permanent parliamentary committee, acting as a financial watchdog. The committee ensures that the government's expenditures align with parliamentary approvals. It comprises up to 22 members, including 15 from the Lok Sabha and up to seven from the Rajya Sabha. The chairperson is appointed by the Lok Sabha speaker, and each member serves a one-year term. The current chairperson of the PAC is Congress leader K C Venugopal.
 

Congress' controversial move against Sebi

Although the decision to scrutinise regulatory bodies has not attracted significant controversy, Venugopal’s move to summon Buch has sparked tensions, especially among members of the ruling party. Buch has been at the centre of a political storm, following accusations of conflict of interest levied by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. The Congress has seized upon these allegations, calling for Buch's resignation and using the issue to criticise the government.
 
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, a member of the PAC, escalated the dispute by writing to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. In his letter, Dubey accused Venugopal of using the committee to advance a political agenda aimed at discrediting the central government and undermining India’s financial stability. Dubey further claimed that unverified allegations by Hindenburg Research against Buch were part of a broader effort to destabilise the country's economy. He referred to the incident as part of an "India Chapter" of an international conspiracy.

More From This Section

Meth Lab

'Breaking Bad' in Chennai? Police arrest students running meth lab at home

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

LIVE: Sebi chief Buch excuses herself from Parliamentary panel meet, cites 'pressing reasons'

green energy

India, Asean can work on policy framework for green energy transition: CERC

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Dana LIVE: 300,000 evacuated in Odisha; landfall expected between Bhitarkanika and Dhamara

Lady justice

Supreme Court Bar objects to new Lady Justice statue without blindfold

 
Venugopal has not responded to Dubey's accusations.
 

What else is on the PAC agenda?

The session will also include testimony from the Ministry of Communications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), as part of the PAC’s ongoing review of regulatory agencies' performance.
 

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi bars First Overseas Capital to be lead manager for fresh mandates

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Meeting of Parl PAC to be held tomorrow, Sebi chief to appear: Report

SEBI

Sebi issues framework on ties between intermediaries, unauthorised advisors

PremiumThe cash flow from operating activities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) listed on stock exchanges has more than halved (fallen 69 per cent) in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) even as indices tracking the segment have been surg­ing.

SMEs' operating cash flow fell 69% in FY24; sales and profits outperformed

sebi market

Sebi directs regulated entities to end ties with unregistered advisors

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India Parliament Public Accounts Committee Congress BJP K C Venugopal Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon