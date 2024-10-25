Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, Bonus: Infosys, NTPC, RIL, 28 others to go ex-date in Diwali week

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will turn ex-date next week along with their respective corporate announcements, and other key details

Dividend stocks

Source: BSE

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Infosys, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Tech Mahindra, Crisil, and 25 other companies will remain in focus as they trade ex-dividend next week following their dividend announcements for shareholders.
 
Meanwhile, shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will also be closely watched as they trade ex-date on October 28, following their announcement of a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1. Notably, market sessions will be limited to four days next week, as trading remains closed on Friday, October 31, for Diwali, though a special Muhurat Trading session is planned from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM that day.
 
 
IT giant Infosys will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, October 29, after announcing an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share for its shareholders. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Crisil shares will also go ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 30, following their interim dividend announcements of Rs 23.19 and Rs 15 per share, respectively. Meanwhile, NTPC and Tech Mahindra will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, October 31, with announced dividends of Rs 2.50 and Rs 15 per share, respectively.
 
Here is the full list of companies trading ex-dividend next week: 
                        That said, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Quasar India, Mastertrust, and Sellwin Traders will trade ex-dividend next week following their announcements of subdivision (stock splits). Besides them, Jubilant Industries and Shangar Decor shares will trade ex-date next week following their announcements of amalgamation and rights issue respectively.
 

Topics : dividend income RIL stock Bonus payouts High dividend stocks share market Dividend yield stocks NTPC

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

