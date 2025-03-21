Friday, March 21, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi extends RPT disclosure deadline by 3 months, now effective from July 1

Sebi extends RPT disclosure deadline by 3 months, now effective from July 1

The decision follows feedback from stakeholders requesting more time to adapt to the Industry Standards

Sebi

Originally set to take effect on April 1, as per the Sebi circular dated February 14, the new compliance deadline is now July 1. | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has deferred the implementation of its circular on “Industry Standards for Minimum Information” related to approvals of related party transactions (RPTs) by listed entities.
 
Originally set to take effect on April 1, as per the Sebi circular dated February 14, the new compliance deadline is now July 1.
 
The decision follows feedback from stakeholders requesting more time to adapt to the Industry Standards, which outline the minimum information required for review by audit committees and shareholders approving related party transactions.
 
In response, Sebi has instructed the Industry Standards Forum (ISF) — comprising representatives from ASSOCHAM, CII and FICCI — to simplify the standards based on the feedback.
 
 
The ISF is expected to release the revised guidelines in a time-bound manner to align with the new deadline.
 

More From This Section

NSE

NSE launches website for municipal bonds to increase accessibility

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Sensex up 3,000 pts this week, Nifty tops 23,300: Why are markets rising?

real estate

DLF, Raymond: Nifty Realty index zooms 10% this week; more steam left?

dividend stocks

Dividend, bonus issue: REC, TVS Motor, 6 others to go ex-date next week

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 557 pts higher; Nifty at 23,550, records best week in 4 years

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India financial sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon