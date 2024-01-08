Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sebi gets more time in Sharpline case, DSP MF launches multicap fund

In March last year, Sebi had barred 24 entities from the securities market for manipulating share prices of two companies through misleading videos on YouTube channels

SEBI

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sharpline case: Sebi gets more time  
 
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has given an extension to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to complete the investigation in a case pertaining to manipulation of stock prices of Sharpline Broadcast through misleading YouTube videos. The tribunal has allowed Sebi to complete the investigations by March 31 this year. According to an earlier directive, the market regulator had to complete it by December 31, 2023. “If the inves­tigation is not completed and show cause notice not issued by March 31, 2024, it will be open to the appellants to trade in the scrips in question and to withdraw the amount deposited pur­suant to the order of this tribunal,” noted SAT in an order.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In March last year, Sebi had barred 24 entities from the securities market for manipulating share prices of two companies through misleading videos on YouTube channels. Sebi later modified the order on 15 individuals in July 2023. 

Bandhan MF starts multi-asset fund
 
Bandhan Mutual Fund on Monday launched a multi-asset allocation fund, a hybrid offering that will invest across asset classes with 50 per cent of the allocation going into Indian equities. “(Of the rest), 15 per cent will go into international equities across the US and other developed markets as well as emerging markets, 15 per cent to fully hedged arbitrage strategies, 10 per cent towards actively managed high-quality Fixed Income and 10 per cent towards domestic gold and silver," said the fund house.

"Asset allocation helps investors avoid behavioural pitfalls, such as market timing and performance chasing which can result in shorter holding periods, portfolio imbalances and eventually sub-optimal returns," said Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan AMC.

Multi-asset allocation funds have been the 'flavour of the season' in the hybrid space in financial year 2024 as fund houses have rushed to launch the product post the change in debt fund taxation. However,  fund houses have taken a diverse approach, especially on the taxation front. While some fund houses have stuck to the usual equity taxation structure, others have opted for the erstwhile debt taxation (20 per cent tax with indexation benefits after 3 years).

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Jio Financial's application for mutual fund licence under process: Sebi

Bandhan Bank advances in Q3 FY24 increase by 18.6% to Rs 1.6 trn

Bandhan MF looks to go beyond smallcaps, plans first active microcap fund

Indian markets slip 1% amid global jitters, FMCG index declines 1.5%

Muted Q3 sales, stock rally limit upsides in Godrej Consumer Products

Amid market volatility, multi asset funds can fulfil long-term needs

Oil fell by more than 2% as Saudi price cuts counter West Asian worries

TVS Motor's market cap nears Rs 1 trillion; stock surges 55% in 5 months



DSP MF launches multicap fund
 
DSP Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday announced the launch of its multicap fund. The fund will invest across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks. Apart from the m-cap diversification, the fund will have the flexibility on investment style, i.e., growth and value. “Both styles have outperformed at different times historically. The fund blends both styles so investors don't need to time them,” the fund house said.  
 
As per the release, the fund will initially invest 50 per cent of the portfolio in largecaps to be on the 'play defence' and divide the rest between midcaps and smallcaps.

Topics : SEBI Indian markets Bandhan Bank Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon