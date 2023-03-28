Sebi imposes Rs 1-crore fine in Coffee Day Enterprises fund diversion case



The company was directed to pay the fine within 45 days, according to an order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed a Rs 1 crore penalty on Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates for 'aiding and abetting' Coffee Day Enterprises in the diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 3,535 crore.



"Noticee 1 (MACEL) was nothing but a pass-through entity which has effectively aided and abetted VGS in the act of diverting funds to the tune of Rs 3,535 crore from subsidiaries of CDEL to Noticee 1 and from Noticee 1 to entities controlled by VGS & his relatives and has thus violated the provisions of SEBI Act and PFUTP) Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations," Sebi said in its order. Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd (MACEL) and Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) are controlled by the same set of persons -- Late VG Siddhartha (VGS) and his family members.



Accordingly, the regulator has imposed "a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Noticee 1 i.e, Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Limited". Such diversion of funds was never disclosed to the investors till the time of the death of VGS, it added.

Also Read Coffee exports from India up by nearly 2% to 400,000 tonnes in 2022 Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 465.66 cr in second qtr of FY23 Cheers to coffee: How to pick up the best brew for your home pleasure 'Run like a fiefdom': Sebi slaps Rs 26-crore penalty on Coffee Day Tata Consumer and Tata Coffee shareholders approve merger at Nov 12 vote Indices snap two-day losing streak on gains in RIL, Maruti After ouster from top-5 club, Indian mkt now risks losing $3-trn m-cap tag Sebi cancels Capvision Investment's registration for misleading client More upsides ahead for CIL; conflicting views may leave investors confused Arshad Warsi, wife Maria Goretti get relief from SAT against Sebi ban

After Siddhartha's passing away, the CDEL board engaged the services of Ashok Kumar Malhotra, retired DIG of the Central Bureau of Investigation, and Agastya Legal LLP in September 2019 to investigate the company's books of accounts and its subsidiaries. VG Siddhartha, who was the Chairman of the Coffee Day Group, reportedly committed suicide in July 2019. It was reported that he had left behind a suicide note addressed to the board of directors and Coffee Day family wherein he revealed that he was in deep debt.