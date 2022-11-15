Tata Consumer and Tata Coffee shareholders approve merger at Nov 12 vote

-
ALSO READ
Expansion, product mix to fizz up Varun Beverages' volumes and margins
CCI gives conditional nod to Zee-Sony merger, formal order awaited
Tea Board may modify past order on blending, change to help tea firms, TCPL
Food and beverage firm PepsiCo India hands over ad duties to Leo Burnett
99.99% of Zee Entertainment shareholders vote for merger with Sony
-
Shareholders of Tata Consumer, Tata Coffee and TCPL Beverages approved the scheme of arrangement between the three companies, the voting for which was held on November 12.
In March, Tata Consumer’s board had approved the demerger of Tata Coffee's plantation business into TCPL Beverages & Foods, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products. It also approved the merger of Tata Coffee's remaining business, consisting of its extraction and branded coffee business, with Tata Consumer Products.
Tata Consumer Products will issue one equity share for every 22 share held in Tata Coffee to existing shareholders. Also, following the amalgamation of the remaining business of Tata Coffee with the company in exchange of new equity shares of the company will be issued to the equity shareholders of Tata Coffee. Shareholders of Tata Coffee will get 14 shares of Tata Consumer Products for every 55 shares held in Tata Coffee, it said in its exchange filing.
The company also said in its filing that Tata Coffee will stand dissolved, without being wound up, upon the above demerger and amalgamation.
Shareholders of Tata Coffee will get three shares of Tata Consumer Products in exchange for 10 shares of Tata Coffee.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 21:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU