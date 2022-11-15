JUST IN
Tata Consumer and Tata Coffee shareholders approve merger at Nov 12 vote
ReNew Power to set green hydrogen plant in Egypt with $8 bn investment
NDTV promoters may not challenge Adani group's open offer in court
Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad to hire 1,400 people amid edtech layoffs
WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta India's public policy director quit
Abu Dhabi fund invests $500 mn in Kotak Investment's 13th real estate fund
Vedanta says priority is to complete doubling Electrosteel capacity to 3 MT
BEL, YIL join hands for ammunition hardware, military grade components
ONGC Videsh set to retake its 20% stake in Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil fields
Infosys Science Foundation names winners of 14th Prize in six categories
You are here: Home » Companies » News
ReNew Power to set green hydrogen plant in Egypt with $8 bn investment
Business Standard

Tata Consumer and Tata Coffee shareholders approve merger at Nov 12 vote

Tata Consumer Products will issue one equity share for every 22 share held in Tata Coffee to existing shareholders

Topics
Tata Consumer Products | Tata Coffee | Shareholders

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Tata consumer product, Sonnet
Shareholders of Tata Coffee will get three shares of Tata Consumer Products in exchange for 10 shares of Tata Coffee

Shareholders of Tata Consumer, Tata Coffee and TCPL Beverages approved the scheme of arrangement between the three companies, the voting for which was held on November 12.

In March, Tata Consumer’s board had approved the demerger of Tata Coffee's plantation business into TCPL Beverages & Foods, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products. It also approved the merger of Tata Coffee's remaining business, consisting of its extraction and branded coffee business, with Tata Consumer Products.

Tata Consumer Products will issue one equity share for every 22 share held in Tata Coffee to existing shareholders. Also, following the amalgamation of the remaining business of Tata Coffee with the company in exchange of new equity shares of the company will be issued to the equity shareholders of Tata Coffee. Shareholders of Tata Coffee will get 14 shares of Tata Consumer Products for every 55 shares held in Tata Coffee, it said in its exchange filing.

The company also said in its filing that Tata Coffee will stand dissolved, without being wound up, upon the above demerger and amalgamation.

Shareholders of Tata Coffee will get three shares of Tata Consumer Products in exchange for 10 shares of Tata Coffee.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Consumer Products

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 21:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.