Arshad Warsi, wife Maria Goretti get relief from SAT against Sebi ban



The tribunal, however, ordered the three appellants — the couple and Warsi’s brother Iqbal Hussain Warsi — to deposit 50 per cent of the alleged unlawful gains in an escrow account. The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday granted interim relief to Arshad Warsi and wife Maria Goretti Warsi in the matter pertaining to their alleged involvement in stock manipulation of Sadhna Broadcast through YouTube.



“Investigations are still going on and the possibility of the appellants being involved in the manipulative scheme cannot be ruled out. However, at this stage, the impugned order is bereft of any evidence against the appellants requiring passing of such strong and harsh order,” SAT said. Setting aside the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) order to debar them from the securities market, SAT has restrained the appellants only from dealing in the scrip of Sadhna during the pendency of the investigations.



Sebi, in an ex-parte order dated March 2, had imposed a ban on 31 players from trading in the securities market and ordered disgorgement of the unlawful gains. Sebi had directed them to deposit Rs 76.33 lakh, which has now been reduced by SAT to Rs 38.16 lakh. The tribunal directed the markets regulator to complete its investigation in the matter within six months and initiate appropriate proceedings.

