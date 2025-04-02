Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi imposes Rs 5.2 crore penalty on OPG Securities in NSE co-location case

Sebi imposes Rs 5.2 crore penalty on OPG Securities in NSE co-location case

New order following SAT directions to recalculate the disgorgement and penalty amounts

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had earlier affirmed that stock broker OPG Securities had gained unfair access to the NSE’s secondary server, making unlawful gains.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a total penalty of Rs 5.2 crore on OPG Securities and its three directors in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location matter.
 
In an adjudicating order issued on Wednesday, Sebi highlighted that OPG did not adhere to the “standards of integrity, due skill, care and diligence in the conduct of its business”. Sebi also alleged that one of the directors failed to co-operate with the regulator and hampered investigations.
 
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had earlier affirmed that stock broker OPG Securities had gained unfair access to the NSE’s secondary server, making unlawful gains.
 
 
The tribunal had directed Sebi to reconsider the penalty and disgorgement amount while setting aside an earlier disgorgement order of Rs 15.57 crore on OPG by a Sebi whole-time member. 

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi extends NSDL share listing deadline to July 31, 2025 for IPO prep

broker, stock market

Relief for brokers as stock exchanges ease technical glitch norms

PremiumSecurities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Clearing corporation ownership shift remains shrouded with uncertainty

SEBI

Link Intime India pays ₹14.5 lakh to settle norms violation case with Sebi

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks TMC MP Mahua Moitra to approach Sebi for public disclosure of FPIs

 
In September 2024, the market regulator dropped charges against the NSE and its former executives, citing absence of evidence to support the allegations. However, it had revised the disgorgement amount for OPG to Rs 85 crore.
 
While the disgorgement amount was raised, the fresh penalty is the same as Sebi’s order in 2021.
 
Before the fresh order, OPG urged Sebi to keep the proceedings in abeyance until the appeals in the Supreme Court are concluded.
 
The market regulator pointed out that the fresh proceedings were limited to determining the penalty afresh as directed by the tribunal.
 
OPG has challenged earlier findings by Sebi in the SAT and Supreme Court. The appeals are pending. 
 

More From This Section

Premiumshare market, trading

Tax harvesting drives biggest domestic equities selloff by retail investor

share market, trading

Adani Ports, Piramal Pharma: Six must-have stocks to beat the markets

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

Sensex, Nifty defy global cues, stage recovery amid US tariff concerns

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock market close highlights: Sensex adds 593pts, Nifty settles at 23,332; all sectors in green

trading, market, stocks

GPT Infraprojects soars 11% on ₹841 crore order from South Eastern Railway

Topics : SEBI Markets NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon