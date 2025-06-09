Monday, June 09, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi issues consultation paper on FAQs for research analyst regulations

The draft is aimed at inviting public feedback and providing further clarity on various provisions applicable to RAs in a question-and-answer format

Sebi

The regulator has sought public comments on the draft circular until June 30. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed to revise the existing frequently asked questions (FAQs) and introduce additional ones to incorporate consequential and regulatory changes arising from recent amendments to the Research Analysts (RA) norms.

In this regard, Sebi has floated a consultation paper on a draft circular comprising updated FAQs related to the regulatory provisions for Research Analysts (RAs).

The draft is aimed at inviting public feedback and providing further clarity on various provisions applicable to RAs in a question-and-answer format.

The Sebi (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014, which came into effect on December 1, 2014, were initially supported by FAQs published on December 9, 2014. These FAQs served as a reference point to guide RAs in complying with the regulatory framework.

 

However, following a recent review of the regulatory environment, Sebi notified the Sebi (Research Analysts) (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2024, in December 2024. To facilitate the implementation of these changes, Sebi also issued a circular in January 2025, detailing updated guidelines for Research Analysts.

Accordingly, Sebi has "proposed to make suitable changes to the existing FAQs and include additional FAQs to reflect the consequential and regulatory changes emanating from the aforesaid amendments to RA Regulations, circular (s) issued thereunder and other relevant policy decisions".

The regulator has sought public comments on the draft circular until June 30. Once finalised, the consolidated FAQs will be issued in the form of an official circular.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

