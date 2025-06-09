Monday, June 09, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Aten Papers and Foam IPO opens on June 13; check key details here

Aten Papers and Foam IPO opens on June 13; check key details here

Aten Papers and Foam IPO: The SME offering comprises a fresh issuance of 3.3 million equity shares and no offer-for-sale component.

Upcoming IPO

Aten Papers and Foam IPO will open for subscription on June 13, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aten Papers and Foam IPO: Aten Papers and Foam, a paper products supply chain intermediary, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 13, 2025. The SME offering comprises a fresh issuance of 3.3 million equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The company has not announced the price bands yet.

Aten Papers and Foam IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Shares of Aten Papers and Foam will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, June 20, 2025.
 

Aten Papers and Foam IPO registrar, lead manager

Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue. Swastika Investmart is the sole book-running lead manager.  Check Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status

Aten Papers and Foam IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net issue proceeds for capital expenditure, meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

About Aten Papers and Foam

Incorporated in 2019, Aten Papers and Foam operates as an important intermediary in the Paper Product Supply Chain. It procures paper from different paper mills and resells them to clients in the packaging products industry. It also purchases wastepaper from the stockiest and sells them to paper mills which is crucial raw material for such mills. Aten Papers's product portfolio includes a wide range of grades, thicknesses, widths, and standards for Kraft papers, Duplex boards and others according to customer specifications.  ALSO READ: Sacheerome IPO sees strong start, fully subscribed in 1 hour; GMP hits 30%

Aten Papers and Foam financial snapshot

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Aten Papers and Foam reported revenue from operations of ₹138.69 crore, up 43 per cent from ₹96.79 crore in the previous fiscal. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹7.01 crore in FY25, around 1.5 times increase from ₹2.78 crore in FY24. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) doubled from ₹5.15 crore in FY24 to ₹10.65 crore in FY25.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates:

Stock Market LIVE: Banks power Sensex, Nifty gain; Mid, small-caps rally; MCX; Hyundai in focus

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Five-Star, RBL, Bandhan Bank rally up to 18% in 2 days post RBI policy

MCX

MCX hits life high on Sebi's nod to launch electricity futures; IEX up 4%

PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech shares rise 5% in trade after company bags ₹240-crore order

PremiumStock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

5 stocks to buy under ₹100: Hind Motors, HCC, Suzlon; full list here

Topics : Stock Market BSE SME SME IPOs Tech IPOs Markets BSE SME stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon